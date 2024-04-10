Rabbit Hole Distillery in Kentucky veröffentlicht zweite Mizunarafass-Abfüllung in der Founder’s Collection-Serie

Für Sammler interessant könnte die nachfolgende Information der Rabbit Hole Distillery aus Kentucky sein: Dort hat man soeben die zweite Mizunarafass-Abfüllung in der alle halben Jahre erscheinenden Founder’s Collection Serie veröffentlicht. Es ist ein 15 Jahre alter Bourbon, der ein Finish in Mizunarafässern aus Japan erhielt. Mit einem Preis von 1.500 Dollar pro Flasche (die Auflage der Sonderedition beträgt 2.200 Flaschen) ist es sicher kein Bourbon für jeden Tag, und er wird auch bei uns wohl nicht offiziell erscheinen – Interessenten können ihn aber über die Webseite der Brennerei beziehen.

Hier die Infos dazu aus den USA:

Rabbit Hole Distillery Unveils Founder’s Collection Limited-Release Mizunara

Award-Winning Craft Distillery Releases Rarest Whiskey Yet: 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished In Japanese Oak

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rabbit Hole Distillery today announced the second release of Mizunara, a remarkable 15-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey finished in the world’s most elusive barrels crafted from Japanese Mizunara Oak. Mizunara is the latest addition to the brand’s highly coveted Founder’s Collection.

For this limited release, Rabbit Hole Distillery Founder and Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Whiskey Maker, Kaveh Zamanian, selected a handful of 15-year-old whiskey barrels from his own personal collection and finished them in these special Japanese Mizunara Oak barrels, revealing a remarkable, one-of-a-kind whiskey.

The limited-edition bottle and box – individually numbered for authenticity – are works of art themselves.

Rabbit Hole’s Founder’s Collection is a platform under which Zamanian and team develop unique expressions that showcase his creativity and commitment to the artistry of whiskey making. Released bi-annually, each limited-edition, cask-strength offering stands as a testament to Rabbit Hole Distillery’s ethos: „No Shortcuts. No Compromise. Nothing Left To Chance.“

„For years, I’ve been fascinated by the terroir and traditions of fine whiskey making. When I finally got my hands on a handful of elusive casks from a small family-owned cooperage in Japan, I knew I wanted to create something special to honor the mystique and beauty of Hokkaido’s oak trees. When crafting Mizunara, I chose barrels from my personal collection of Kentucky straight bourbon – each aged to perfection for 15 years – and finished them in casks made of the finest Japanese Mizunara Oak for more than 11 months,“

said Zamanian.

„This special edition whiskey exemplifies the innovation and creativity that goes into each of our Founder’s Collection releases, and we’re proud to share this masterpiece with collectors who favor one-of-a-kind whiskeys.“

Each sip of Mizunara greets you with a nose of nutmeg, allspice, walnut and leather, balanced by notes of mint, honey, wood and orange, before filling your palate with a sophisticated mix of earthy and confectionery flavors. Tobacco and oak linger as hints of custard, banana and cinnamon give way to floral notes, then fade into dark cherry and a lingering chocolate finish. The limited-edition bottle and box – individually numbered for authenticity – are works of art themselves. The bottle features an impressive heavy gold cork, while the linen-patterned gift box is designed to display the deep mahogany liquid in its full grandeur.

Mizunara was first released in 2021. Today, only 2,200 bottles of Mizunara are available for purchase at Rabbit Hole Distillery and in select markets nationwide. A limited quantity of bottles is also available for purchase online through Rabbit Hole Distillery’s website, www.rabbitholedistillery.com.

The 750 mL bottle has a suggested retail price of $1,500.00 and is 51.9% ABV (103.8 proof). Must be 21 or older to purchase. For more information about Rabbit Hole Distillery, visit www.rabbitholedistillery.com and follow along on social media @rabbithole.