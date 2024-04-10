Neu: Loch Lomond 25yo

Mit dem neuen Loch Lomond 25yo erweitert die Highland-Brennerei mit der imposanten Anzahl verschiedener Stills (und eine der wenigen Brennereien, die am eigenen Gelände sowohl Single Malts als auch Grain Whisky produzieren kann) ihr ohnehin schon beeindruckendes Portfolio.

Im neuen Loch Lomond 25yo kommt ausschließlich Whisky aus den Stills mit den geraden Hälsen zum Einsatz, und daraus drei verschiedene Liquids, die allesamt in first-fill, refill, und recharred American oak casks gelagert wurden, bevor Sie zum Loch Lomond 25yo vermählt wurden. Den Reifeprozess überwachte Master Blender Michael Henry.

Der Loch Lomond 25yo ist mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt – die Flasche kostet in UK 390 Pfund, einen deutschen Preis haben wir für Sie noch nicht parat, werden ihn aber nachreichen, sobald wir Kenntnis davon erlangen.

Hier die Infos, die uns die Brennerei heute zur Verfügung gestellt hat:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Loch Lomond Whiskies unveils new 25-year-old malt whisky as it bolsters its impressive portfolio

A celebration of the distillery’s remarkable straight neck stills

Independent distiller, Loch Lomond Whiskies, has unveiled a new 25-year-old malt whisky, the latest addition to the brand’s growing portfolio.

Loch Lomond 25 Year Old is a celebration of the distillery’s remarkable straight neck stills and the whisky-making team’s ability to create unique flavours through expertise in distillation and maturation.

The maturation process has been carefully managed by Loch Lomond Whiskies’ master blender, Michael Henry, who joined the distillery in 2007.

Using whisky only from the unique straight neck pot stills, Michael has brought together three different spirits with a range of flavour profiles and strengths, ingeniously crafting them into one single expression.

Each whisky has been matured for 25 years in first-fill, refill, and recharred American oak casks, then carefully married together to create Loch Lomond 25 Year Old. The result is a rich, complex whisky that showcases the Loch Lomond signature style of fruit, honey, and soft smoke.

A quarter of a century in the making, this latest expression draws its flavour from extensive maturation in the traditional, time-honoured care and skill of the distillery’s onsite cooperage. As one of only four distillers in Scotland to have its own cooperage, Loch Lomond Whiskies can ensure that barrel repairs and charring are carried out to an exacting standard, so every cask is perfect for maturing whisky.

Since production began in 1966, ingenuity has been at the heart of Loch Lomond Distillery’s methods. It is home to Scotland’s only set of straight neck pot stills, which allows Michael Henry and his team to carefully shape the character of the whisky at the point of distillation, creating a lighter spirit with a distinctive fruit flavour.

Presented in a charcoal blue display case inspired by the hues of its namesake loch, Loch Lomond 25 Year Old’s packaging is finished with copper foil accents which pay homage to the distillery’s unique straight neck pot stills. Each case and bottle carries Michael Henry’s signature.

Michael Henry, master blender at Loch Lomond Group, said:

“The release of Loch Lomond 25 Year Old is a significant milestone for us. This is a very special whisky which is perhaps one of the finest examples of our signature distillery style and underlines our continuous commitment to creating remarkable flavours.

Loch Lomond 25 Year Old is non-chill filtered, bottled at 46% ABV and available to purchase from the Loch Lomond Whiskies online store and worldwide through specialist retailers, priced at £390.

To find out more about Loch Lomond Whiskies, visit www.lochlomondwhiskies.com.