Zum 152. Open: Loch Lomond stellt zwei neue Single Malts vor

Als offizieller „Spirit of The Open“ bringt die Highland-Brennerei Loch Lomond auch in diesem Jahr wieder zwei Sondereditionen zum Turnier auf den Markt – die The Open Special Edition 2024 (45 Pfund in UK), ein No Age Statement Whisky mit Finish im Chardonay-Weinfass, und die The Open Course Collection (290 Pfund in UK), ein 24 Jahre alter Single Malt aus dem Manzanilla Sheryy Cask, limitiert auf 4500 Flaschen weltweit.

Wir können Ihnen hier weitere Details zu den beiden neuen Abfüllungen präsentieren:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Loch Lomond Whiskies introduces two new single malt whiskies to celebrate The Open

Dual release marks golf’s most prestigious tournament at Royal Troon this July

Loch Lomond Whiskies, the official Spirit of The Open, has unveiled two limited-edition single malt whiskies to mark The 152nd Open at Royal Troon this summer.

The Open Special Edition 2024 (RRP £45; 46% ABV) and The Open Course Collection 2024 (RRP £290; 47.1% ABV) have been released to commemorate the prestigious golf tournament, and will pay tribute to the people, players and courses throughout the history of The Open.

The Open Special Edition 2024 has been crafted by Loch Lomond Group’s Master Blender, Michael Henry, in collaboration with Loch Lomond Whiskies ambassador Colin Montgomerie.

The exquisite single malt explores the influence of aromatic French Chardonnay casks on the Loch Lomond signature style. Matured in American Oak casks, to create the fruit, honey and soft smoke style only found in Loch Lomond single malt whisky, it is then finished in the finest hand-selected Chardonnay wine casks, creating additional depth of aromatic and luscious flavour.

These exceptional Chardonnay Wine casks play an integral role in crafting a subtle whisky with notes of honey blossom, vibrant orchard fruit and toasted oak that perfectly complement the soft smoke on the finish.

Each pack carries Colin Montgomerie’s signature and is presented in a striking deep blue premium display case. It is also available in a gift pack with two dual-branded Loch Lomond Whiskies and The Open glasses, retailing for £50.

The Open Course Collection celebrates every Open championship over the past three centuries, from the first tournament at Prestwick in 1860 to the present day.

Distilled in 2000, it has been matured in American Oak casks for 23 years before a six-month finish in the finest Manzanilla sherry casks from Jerez. The result is a single malt which is natural in colour and perfectly encapsulates Loch Lomond Whiskies’ signature style alongside notes of baked apple, nutmeg, lime and cinnamon and hints of marzipan and toasted oak. This rare 24-year-old single malt is limited to only 4,500 bottles worldwide.

Both whiskies have been crafted in a combination of Loch Lomond Distillery’s unique Straight-Neck pot stills and traditional Swan Neck stills. Each expression is non-chill filtered to be enjoyed as nature intended.

The Open is the oldest golf tournament in the world and the sport’s original championship, which brings together professional players from across the globe to compete for the coveted Claret Jug.

Returning to Scotland this year, The 152nd Open will be held from 14-21 July 2024 at Royal Troon in Ayrshire. Founded in 1878, Royal Troon is renowned as one of the world’s greatest links courses, and last hosted The Open in 2016.

Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Whiskies Master Blender, said:

“Our 2024 golf editions showcase the complex flavours we can create at Loch Lomond Whiskies, and are prime examples of our distilling capabilities. Our Straight-Neck pot stills are essential to our whisky-making approach and allow the character of the whisky to be shaped at the point of distillation. “It has been a privilege to continue our work with Colin Montgomerie ahead of his return to his home course at Royal Troon this summer, and we’re proud to see the product of our collaboration reach the shelves.”

Colin Montgomerie, professional golfer and Loch Lomond Whiskies ambassador, said:

“I’m proud to see The Open return to Royal Troon this year. It’s a course which will always hold great personal memories for me. “Golf and whisky making are both intricate pursuits, so I feel a natural synergy with the craft and passion of the team at Loch Lomond Whiskies. I’m looking forward to continuing my partnership with the distillery this summer as an official ambassador.”

Both expressions are available to purchase from Loch Lomond Whiskies online store (https://www.lochlomondwhiskies.com/collections/the-open), from specialist whisky retailers, and from Loch Lomond Whiskies’ stand at The 152nd Open at Royal Troon from 14-21 July 2024.

To find out more about Loch Lomond Whiskies, visit www.lochlomondwhiskies.com.

Tasting notes

Loch Lomond The Open Course Collection 2024

Nose: Honey, vanilla fudge, pineapple, candied citrus peel.

Taste: Salted caramel, baked apple, lime, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Finish: Long with marzipan and soft smoke.

Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition

Nose: Lemon citrus, green apple, pear, vanilla.

Taste: Vibrant orchard fruit, fresh peach and pear, blossom honey and toasted oak.

Finish: Medium length with cinnamon spice and soft smoke.