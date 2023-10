Neu: Starward Single Malt Australian Whisky Finished in ex-Lagavulin Barrels

“Our team was incredibly inspired by the experience in Islay. Their landscape and climate are literally worlds away from what we’re used to in our Port Melbourne distillery.

“You can see how much this impacts the flavours in their distinctive peated whisky. Similar to the impact our rapidly changing climate has on maturation, where the constant change in temperature causes our barrels contract and expand, meaning the whisky soaks up all those delicious flavours from the wood.”

Starward Prooduction Director Sam Slaney