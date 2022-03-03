Neu: Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Whiskey – Start einer neuen Serie

Teeling Whiskey aus Dublin hat eine neue Abfüllung am Start, und es ist der erste Whiskey aus einer Serie, die sich „Wonders of Wood“ nennt. Er stammt aus Virgin Chinkapin Oak Fässern aus Amerika, wurde in der Dubliner Destillerie dreifach gebrannt und in den Teeling Lagerhäusern gereift. Sein Rezept besteht aus 50% gemälzter Gerste und 50% ungemälzter Gerste. Abgefüllt wird der Teeling Wonders of Wood Virgin Chinkapin Oak mit 50% vol.. Er wird zunächst nur in Irland verkauft, kommt aber später in diesem Jahr auch nach Europa und in andere Länder. Ein Preis wird nicht angegeben, und ist auch auf der Webseite nicht ersichtlich.

Die Wonders of Wood-Serie ist eine Zusammenarbeit mit The Tree Council of Ireland, und sie unterstützt ein Aufforstungsprogramm auf der grünen Insel. Mehr dazu und zur neuen Abfüllung nachfolgend:

Teeling Whiskey Releases New Wonders of Wood Dublin Distilled Single Pot Still

We are proud to announce the release of a new expression of Teeling Whiskey and our first release in the Wonders of Wood (WOW) Series of Single Pot Still, limited edition bottlings. This continues our journey and builds on our reputation in crafting unique and interesting expressions of Irish whiskey, that explore the full spectrum of flavours on offer. The new Wonders of Wood Series is part of this innovative mission to push the boundaries of flavour, by utilising unique styles of wood for the maturation of the award winning Teeling Single Pot Still Whiskey.



The first edition of our WOW bottlings consists of Single Pot Still crafted from a recipe of 50% malted barley and 50% un-malted barley, which has been triple distilled in the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin and then fully matured in virgin Chinkapin American White Oak barrels. Chinkapin oak is native to Eastern and Central North America with a wide wood grain that is similar in composition to Chestnut Oak. When used for the maturation of Irish whiskey it produces a truly different taste experience, layering a distinctive gingerbread spice and banana bread sweetness unique to Irish whiskey. Despite only recently being bottled it has already been honoured at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards for its quality, picking up the title of the World’s Best Irish Single Pot Still.

At Teeling Whiskey we take pride in the ability to give back to local communities. As part of this mission, each bottle of Wonders of Wood purchased will facilitate us to work with the Tree Council of Ireland in the reforestation of an acre of woodland with exclusively native Irish trees, in the Glencree region of County Wicklow just outside of Dublin.



Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented, “Wood is an amazing, sustainable and environmentally friendly material that plays a huge role in developing the flavour and character of a whiskey as it matures. We are truly in wonder of the role wood has in crafting our Teeling Whiskeys as well as its impact on the wider environment. As such, while it was important to ensure each release of our new WOW series lives up to our world-class reputation and to help us expand the growing premium Single Pot Still category of Irish whiskeys, we also wanted to ensure we gave something back to our local environment. As such we were delighted when the Tree Council of Ireland partnered with us to allow us to do our part in helping the replanting of our native Irish forests.”

Our Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still will be initially available in Ireland through the Teeling Whiskey Distillery gift shop, the Celtic Whiskey Shop and select premium retailers throughout the country. This will then be rolled out into European and select Asian markets as well as being released in the US later this year.



Tasting notes



Nose

Sweet toffee and butterscotch with caramel biscuits and wood tannins

Taste

Banana bread and ginger spices dance on the palate with a velvety cream soda coating the mouth

Finish

The wood spice lingers accompanied by dark chocolate and a hint of black pepper