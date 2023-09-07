Pearse Lyons Distillery behält Origin Green Gold-Mitgliedsstatus von Bord Bia

Im letzten Jahr erhielt die Pearse Lyons Distillery in Anerkennung ihres Engagements beim Thema Nachhaltigkeit den Gold-Status im irischen Nachhaltigkeits-Programm für Lebensmittel und Getränke, Bord Bia Origin Green (wir berichteten). Diese Auszeichnung wird jährlich nach einer erneuten Korntrolle der Bemühungen auf dem Gebiet der Nachhaltigkeit neu vergeben. Und die Dubliner Whiskey-Brennerei konnte ihr Engagement bestätigen und erhält auch 2023 den Origin Green Gold-Mitgliedsstatus.

Viel mehr erfahren Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung der Pearse Lyons Distillery:

Pearse Lyons Distillery retains prestigious Origin Green Gold Membership status from Bord Bia

[DUBLIN, Ireland] – In recognition of their commitment to excellence in whiskey production and sustainability efforts alike, Pearse Lyons Distillery has retained Origin Green Gold Membership status for the second consecutive year. Gold Membership is the highest and most prestigious standard in the Bord Bia Origin Green programme. Pearse Lyons Distillery’s consistent improvement in the use of recycled and recyclable materials in product packaging, increased efficiencies in how raw materials are utilized, sustained waste reduction and community engagement were the basis for achieving this highly coveted status.

Pearse Lyons Distillery has proudly retained Bord Bia Origin Green Gold Membership status.

Pictured are Dr. Mark Lyons, President and CEO of Alltech (right) and Conor Ryan, Head of Production Operations at Pearse Lyons Distillery (left).

“It is an honour for us to have retained our prestigious Origin Green Gold Membership status for the second consecutive year,” said Conor Ryan, head of production operations at Pearse Lyons Distillery. “Our involvement in this very important national programme at such a high level shows our core commitment to sustainability and the well-being of our planet. The team at Pearse Lyons Distillery has worked diligently to maintain exemplary standards across our process efficiencies in order to meet and exceed our Origin Green sustainability charter targets.”

Origin Green is Ireland’s pioneering food and drink sustainability programme, uniting the government, private sector and complete supply chain, from farmers to food producers, foodservice and retail. As the world’s only national food and drink sustainability programme, Origin Green enables the industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets that respect the environment and serve local communities more effectively.

“We are delighted to recognise Pearse Lyons Distillery with the Bord Bia Origin Green Gold Membership status again this year for their continued exemplary sustainability performance,” said Deirdre Ryan, director of sustainability and quality assurance at Bord Bia. “They have employed excellent sustainability practices, such as yearly increased use of recycled and recyclable materials in their bottles and packaging, increased return from the grain used for distilling, annual reductions in waste produced and increasing engagement with the communities around the distillery.”

“I am honored to carry forward not only the legacy of my father Pearse but generations of my family who dedicated their lives to this craft,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech. “It’s an extraordinary privilege to be part of Ireland’s brewing and distilling heritage, and we recognize that opportunity carries great responsibility. Our team at Pearse Lyons Distillery is united by a passion for positive impact that extends from excellence in our beverage offerings to sustainability-focused innovation in our ingredient sourcing, distilling processes, bottling and waste reduction. We are honored to have a home in one of Dublin’s most historic districts and are committed to contributing to our community.”

For more information, visit www.pearselyonsdistillery.com.

Pearse Lyons Distillery’s iconic glass steeple illuminates Dublin’s night sky.