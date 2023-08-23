Pearse Lyons Distillery gewinnt vier Preise bei den The Spirits Business Irish Whiskey Masters 2023

Gleich vier Titel konnte sich die in einer ehemaligen Dubliner Kirche gebaute Pearse Lyons Distillery bei den The Spirits Business Irish Whiskey Masters 2023 ans Revers stecken – eine schöne Auszeichnung für die kleine aber feine Brennerei des leider bereits verstorbenen amerikanischen Millionäres Pearse Lyons.

Einen Überblick über die vier ausgezeichneten Produkte der Destillerie finden Sie nachstehend in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die wir von der Brennerei und deren Agentur erhalten haben:

Pearse Lyons Distillery awarded four coveted awards at The Spirits Business Irish Whiskey Masters 2023

[DUBLIN, Ireland] – Pearse Lyons Distillery has been awarded four prestigious medals at The Spirits Business Irish Whiskey Masters 2023. Pearse 7 Years Distillers Choice Irish Whiskey received a Master medal — the highest accolade to be awarded — in the Blended – Premium category, while Ha’penny Four Cask received Gold in the Blended – Whiskey category, Pearse Lyons Genesis Release received Gold in the Single Malt – Super Premium category, and Pearse Lyons Pot Still received Gold in the New Make category.

“We are delighted and honoured to have received these awards, as it was very competitive, with 113 entries from 28 different companies, and the entries were blind tasted by a panel of international industry experts. These awards showcase Pearse Lyons Distillery’s commitment to every aspect of whiskey production: from growing our own grain, to using the best possible barrels sourced from Town Branch Distillery for optimal spirit maturation, and then finally to the craft of whiskey blending.” Conor Ryan, head of production operations at Pearse Lyons Distillery

More details on the award-winning Pearse Lyons Distillery whiskeys:

Masters – Blended Premium: Pearse 7 Years Distillers Choice – 43% ABV

This expression of Pearse Irish Whiskey has been the flagship whiskey product and most successful seller for Pearse Lyons Distillery for many years. It previously was awarded Best Blended Irish Whiskey under 12 Years Old for two consecutive years at the World Whiskies Awards.

Pearse Distillers Choice is a malt-forward, malt-and-grain whiskey blend aged in a combination of former Town Branch Bourbon and Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale casks and sherry barrels for 7–10 years.

Ha’penny Four Cask – 43% ABV

Ha’penny Four Cask Irish Whiskey is a very versatile multi award winning whiskey. It was created using four different cask types and two styles of whiskey. The whiskey is a combination Port Pipe Malt, Town Branch Bourbon Barrel Malt, Sherry Butt Grain and Double Charred Barrel Grain.

Gold – Single Malt Super Premium: Pearse Genesis Release – 57.1% ABV

Pearse Lyons Genesis Release is the first Dublin Distilled Single Malt Whiskey to be produced on the altar of St James. It is the culmination of the work of generations of the Lyons family in the Dublin whiskey industry. Five generations of Coopers, before Dr. Pearse Lyons started distilling in Dublin in 2017 and with Dr. Mark Lyons now being the 7th generation. This inaugural release is a vatting of just four hand selected casks. This whiskey was recently awarded Best New Irish Whiskey at the Irish Whiskey Awards

Gold – New Make: Pearse Pot Still New Make

Pearse Pot Still New Make is a mixed mash bill of malted and unmalted grains, double distilled. New Make showcases the true spirit and essence of the whiskey being produced at Pearse Lyons Distillery. It was made using their own grain grown at the Lyons family farm and is a testament to the top-quality of the product being grown there using Alltech Crop Science products. This highlights that the extra efforts put into having an excellent in-house supply of grain can be tasted in the final product.

For more information, visit www.pearselyonsdistillery.com.