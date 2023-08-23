In knapp zwei Wochen findet wieder Spirit of Speyside: Distilled in Elgin statt

Ein Wochenende ganz im Zeichen des Whiskys: Das Spirit of Speyside: Distilled – Festival findet am 1. und 2. September in Elgin statt, mit vielen teilnehmenden Brennereien und jeder Menge Whisky. Drei Sessions verteilen sich auf Freitag und Samstag, und zum ersten Mal nehmen neben Whisky- und Gin-Brennereien auch die drei Brauereien der Speyside mit Ständen teil.

Mehr als genug Gründe, um dem Festival einen Besuch abzustatten. Es gibt noch wenige Restkarten – alle Infos hier in dem nachfolgenden Artikel:

Less than two weeks until Spirit of Speyside: Distilled returns to Elgin

With less than two weeks to go until the ultimate weekend for whisky lovers returns to Speyside, food and drink enthusiasts are encouraged to secure the last remaining tickets for a chance to sample the best of Speyside’s vibrant food and drink scene.

Taking place on the 1st and 2nd of September at Elgin Town Hall, the annual event will unite Speyside’s best whisky distillers under one roof for a weekend, celebrating the flavour of the region that is home to over half of Scotland’s distilleries with best-selling brands participating alongside small, craft food and drink producers.

Winner of the ‘best new event’ at the recent Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, Speyburn Distillery will be sampling whisky in the main hall. The distillery opened its doors to visitors in August after its successful debut at the festival. Tormore Distillery is joining the Distilled line up for the first time to allow visitors to sample a selection of its drams, and new distillery The Cairn will be offering VIP ticket holders a chance to try a special pour from the distillery in the VIP room.

As well as whisky, Distilled also plays host to many innovative new gin distillers and new for this year, all three Speyside Breweries will be available in The Tap Room. Guests will have a chance to sample the best local spirits and beers while learning from master distillers, sip creative cocktails and enjoy Speyside’s growing food scene.

Spirit of Speyside: Distilled is split into three sessions across Friday evening and Saturday. Entry ticket includes full access to the session, a Glencairn crystal nosing and tasting glass, a lanyard and eight taster samples of gin, whisky or beer. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase products from exhibiting brands and Spirit of Speyside: Distilled merchandise during the event.

Limited tickets remain for Distilled’s new VIP ticket option that will provide guests access to exclusive mini masterclasses from Glenfarclas, Chivas, Speyburn, Gordon & McPhail and Tormore Distillery. Special pours, including Avva, Speyside Craft Brewery, Gordon & McPhail, Glen Moray and Red Door will also take place in the new VIP chill out zone. VIPs can expect to be treated to an array of sensational tastings and talks from Speyside experts and will round off their experience with a foodie feast courtesy of some local favourites who’ll be popping up at the event.

George McNeil, Chairman of Spirit of Speyside, said:

“This year’s Distilled festival sees a host of new distilleries, breweries and local food producers taking part, making for an exciting September weekend in Speyside allowing locals and visitors alike to sample the best our region has to offer. “Distilled is a fantastic opportunity to gather under one roof to experience new flavours, learn direct from the makers and indulge in top quality local food and drink made right here on our doorstep.”

Tickets for Distilled 2023 are priced at £25 for standard entry and £55 for VIP entry, and are available to book at https://www.spiritofspeyside.com