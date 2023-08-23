Sliabh Liag bringt mit The Kilcar Release ersten Whiskey aus Donegal seit 1841 auf den Markt

Fast 200 Jahre lang gab es aus der Region Donegal keinen irischen Whiskey mehr – die Durststrecke ist nun im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes beendet: Mit dem in einer sehr eigenständigen Flasche abgefüllten „The Kilcar Release“ bringt die Sliabh Liag Distillery in Adara ihren ersten Whiskey auf den Markt. Der Dreijährige wurde übrigens noch außerhalb der neugebauten und durch Crowdfunding finanzierten Brennerei gebrannt – die Grundsteinlegung für sie erfolgte nämlich erst im September 2020.

Hergestellt aus in Meath angebauter Gerste, die dann über Torf von Mín na bhFachraín gemälzt, ist der Whiskey einerseits laut Brennerei sehr weich und mit jeder Menge Schokoladen- und Zitrusnoten, andererseits auch kräftig rauchig – ein Stil, der in der Region damals gepflegt wurde, aber der heutzutage in Irland eher selten zu finden ist.

James Doherty, der Gründer der Destillerie zu seinem Erstlingswerk:

„Smoky Irish whiskey has a deep-rooted connection to Donegal and Sliabh Liag, our first single malt, is about reminding whiskey lovers – and the world – of that. The art of distillation, ageing, and blending has been refined over centuries, and the northwest region of Ireland has contributed its own distinct touch. With a fusion of history, craftsmanship, and community, we are not just distilling a spirit; we are distilling the essence of Sliabh Liag, Donegal – its rugged landscapes, its resilient people, and its untamed spirit.“

“This moment is not only about the whiskey itself but about reclaiming our identity, our traditions, and our history. While Burt Distillery ceased production in 1841, we know illegal distilling continued during the intervening years, not least by my grandfather who was creating a smoky, double distilled spirit under the authorities’ radar on the hills ‘up the glen’ in Kilcar. It’s a special feeling to be releasing a spirit named in his honour; the first legal whiskey in Donegal for nearly 200 years, and a bridge between generations of Donegal distillers.”