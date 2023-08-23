Jim Beam bringt Little Book Chapter 7: „In Retrospect“ – bis zu 18 Jahre alter Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Mit „In Retrospect“ bringt Jim Beam bereits die siebte Folge der Little Book-Reihe von Master Distiller Freddie Noe auf den Markt – leider offiziell nur in den USA und leider nur in sehr begrenzter Stückzahl.

Der Little Book Chapter 7: „In Retrospect“ ist sozusagen ein Rückblick des Master Distillers in achter Generation auf sein bisheriges Schaffen – der Kentucky Straight Bourbon besteht aus sieben verschiedenen Whiskeys in Fassstärke – mit jeweils einem aus jeder bisherigen Auflage der Little Book-Serie und einer, die neu für diese Auflage ausgesucht wurde:

Hier das Statement von Freddie Noe zu seiner neuesten Kreation:

„Being named Master Distiller was a humbling moment for me, and it inspired me to reflect on the whiskey journey I’ve been on so far. Little Book is a big part of that journey. Looking back on previous chapters‘ liquid streams with fresh eyes to create something entirely new was an incredibly rewarding challenge – and a testament to the fact that there are so many possibilities yet to be uncovered in American Whiskey.“

„This retrospective chapter was a great opportunity to involve my new team in the journey and spirit of Little Book. Everyone brought their ideas to the table and thought about how we can create the highest potential from this unique catalog of whiskies we’ve utilized over the years. I’m really proud of the final outcome and excited to help expand folks‘ whiskey journey with this release.“