Pearse Lyons veröffentlicht Limited Edition Pearse Genesis Release

Pearse Lyons Distillery is delighted to announce the release of their limited-edition single malt whiskey, the Pearse Lyons Genesis Release. This blend is the first Dublin Distilled Single Malt Whiskey to be produced on the Altar of St James. It is the culmination of the work of generations of the Lyons family in this industry. This whiskey is a vatting of four hand selected casks that were distilled back in 2017 under the direction of the late Dr. Pearse Lyons.

The Pearse Lyons Genesis Release is the finest that the distillery has to offer from the most exceptional casks. It was distilled on the same Kentucky Vendome stills that are operating and can be seen in Pearse Lyons Distillery today. The Genesis Release is a limited edition containing only 888 hand numbered bottles. They are presented in a bespoke spire case that was designed to pay homage to its origins at the former St. James Church, now Distillery.

