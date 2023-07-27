Glencadam bringt den Glencadam 18yo zurück auf den Markt

Nachdem wir vor kurzer Zeit über das Etikett eines Tullibardine 18yo in der us-amerikanischen TTB-Datenbank berichten konnten, haben wir jetzt eine Mitteilung von Glencadam erhalten, dass man dort in der Highland-Destillerie den Glencadam 18yo zurück auf den Markt bringt. Er wird eine permanente Abfüllung in der Range werden, zwischen dem 15yo und dem 25yo, beides Mitglieder der Core Range.

Der mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Glencadam 18yo wird ab heute weltweit verfügbar sein, in UK kostet er (und damit bewegt er sich im Rahmen anderer gleichaltriger Abfüllungen) 145 Pfund kosten.

Hier die offizielle Presseinfo, die man uns für Sie geschickt hat:

Glencadam Distillery reintroduces 18 Years Old Single Malt

Historic Glencadam Distillery is relaunching its much-loved 18 Years Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky to the market this month.

The elegant and beautifully balanced Glencadam 18 Years Old Single Malt is bottled at 46% alc/vol, at natural colour and is non-chill filtered, echoing the previous bottlings. Expertly crafted by Master Distiller Robert Fleming, the carefully selected single malt is distilled and matured in exceptional hand-selected American oak ex-bourbon casks.

As one of Scotland’s oldest distilleries, dating back to 1825, Glencadam is steeped in history, heritage and tradition, handcrafting single malt Scotch whisky in a process that’s remained unchanged for almost 200 years. The East Highland distillery, located in the town of Brechin, Angus, was mothballed for a short period between 1999 and 2003, which led to Glencadam 18 Years Old being unavailable in recent years.

New inventory is now available and Master Distiller, Robert Fleming, said:

“It’s great to have the expression back. Beautifully balanced and creamy, it’s clear to see why there is such demand for Glencadam 18 Years Old Single Malt. “With refined aromas of Glencadam’s signature tropical fruits and spice on the nose, the palate is complex and fruity giving way to a smooth, warm and long-lasting finish.

The re-introduced Glencadam 18 Years Old is set to be a permanent line extension for the range, bridging the gap between the multi award-winning 15 years old and the oldest expression in the brand’s core range, the 25 year old.

Glencadam 18 Years Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be available to purchase worldwide from 27th July, from independent and specialist retailers in the UK, as well as Glencadam’s online shop for £145 per 70cl bottle: shop.angusdundee.co.uk.

Visit www.GlencadamWhisky.com to find out more.

Glencadam 18 Years Old tasting notes

Bottled at 46% alc/vol, at natural colour and non-chill filtered.

NOSE: Elegant aromas of fresh stone fruits, pear blossom, dried pineapple and panna cotta with hints of baking spices.

PALATE: Creamy layers of baked peach, rice pudding, lemon curd and crème caramel mingled with cosy nutmeg and cinnamon.

FINISH: Poached pears, ginger biscuits and apricot Danish fading into a sweet spice linger.