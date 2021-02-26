PR: Alles über die neuen Waterford Single Farm Origin Whiskys im Frühjahr 2021

Nach dem erfolgreichen Start der Whiskys aus der irischen Destillerie Waterford und der Studie über Terroir gibt es aus der irischen Destillerie Waterford wieder Neues zu vermelden: Dort hat man nun die Releases für das Frühjahr 2021 festgelegt: Insgesamt sieben neue Abfüllungen werden veröffentlicht, zwei davon weltweit, fünf für einzelne europäische Länder (eines davon ist Deutschland). Wer sich einen Überblick über die Neuerscheinungen verschaffen will, kann das mit der untenstehenden englischsprachigen Information tun:

New Whisies from Distiller & Brand Innovator of the Year

Winner of the coveted Distiller and Brand Innovator of the Year awards at the 2021 Icons of Whisky Ireland, Waterford Distillery is pleased to announce a new set of Single Farm Origin releases for Spring 2021.

Waterford Whisky is influenced by the world’s greatest winemakers, obsessively bringing the same intellectual drive, methodology and rigour to single malt whisky by exploring Irish-grown barley – one farm, one terroir, at a time.

The fully traceable Single Farm Origin whiskies each carry a unique digital number – the TÉIREOIR code – on the back label, which introduces the Irish farm origin, the people that work it, the casks used to compose the whisky, and an array of media.

These Spring releases introduce two new globally available expressions and five national exclusives.

The Precision of Place

Two Waterford Single Farm Origins will be available worldwide from mid-March onwards.

Hook Head: Edition 1.1 – The lighthouse at Hook Head, an extreme maritime terroir, stands resolute against the full force of the Atlantic Ocean on Ireland’s southern coast. Exposed to salt-laden storms, Martin Foley’s barley grows on clay/loam soils of the Elton series. This edition is a spice bomb with notes of cloves, salted caramel, liquorice, ginger biscuits, lemon zest, and chilli chocolate.

Lakefield: Edition 1.1 – Lakefield, inland in lush Co. Laois, is farmed by the enigmatic Seamus Duggan – a Barley Grower of the Year trophy winner. Derived from limestone and sandstone, these well-drained, deep loam soils produce exceptional barley. This edition is a mellow dram with hints of rhubarb and apple tart fresh from the oven.

European Exclusives

Part of Waterford’s strategy is to allow individual markets to follow the development of ‘their own’ single terroir over a number of years. Five Single Farm Origins have been allocated to European countries on an exclusive basis:

Grattansbrook: Edition 1.1 – UK only

– UK only Lacken: Edition 1.1 – France only

– France only Tinnashrule: Edition 1.1 – Germany only

– Germany only Mortarstown: Edition 1.1 – Belgium only

– Belgium only Wilkinstown: Edition 1.1 – Netherlands only

Waterford Whisky is an Irish Single Malt, fully matured (no finishes) in a spectrum of super-premium casks including first-fill and virgin US, and French oak. All whiskies are bottled at 50% ABV without colouring, chill-filtration or any additives and will retail at €70/80 (£70) from specialist retailers.

CEO Mark Reynier says: