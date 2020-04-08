Mittwoch, 08. April 2020, 14:42:49
PR: Buffalo Trace Distillery als Global Icons of Whisky Visitor Attraction 2020 ausgezeichnet

Die Brennerei in Kentucky wurde auch zum American Distiller of the Year gewählt

Wenn es dann wieder mal möglich ist, zu den Erzeugungsstätten von Whisky und Whiskey zu reisen, um sich dort von der besonderen Atmosphäre bezaubern zu lassen, hat sich die amerikanische Buffalo Trace Distillery durch eine neu erworbene Auszeichnung vielleicht noch ein Stückchen mehr empfohlen: Die Brennerei wurde vom renommierten Whisky Magazine aus den USA als Global Icons of Whisky Visitor Attraction 2020 ausgezeichnet, wie die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung darlegt:

BUFFALO TRACE NAMED GLOBAL ICONS OF WHISKY VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR 2020 BY WHISKY MAGAZINE

FRANKFORT, Franklin County, Ky (April 7, 2020) – Whisky Magazine has named Buffalo Trace Distillery the global Icons of Whisky Visitor Attraction of the Year 2020. This designation follows the Icons of Whisky America awards presented in February in which Buffalo Trace was named the American Visitor Attraction of the Year and American Distiller of the Year. Buffalo Trace competed against counterparts from all over the world to receive the global title, which was announced via Facebook on March 26.

In January, Buffalo Trace announced that it welcomed nearly 300,000 visitors over the course of 2019; a record-breaking 35 percent increase over the previous year. The Distillery is now currently working on an expansion of its Visitor Center, which will ultimately triple the size of the current space. This renovation comes just five years after its last Visitor Center expansion, and is anticipated to be complete later this year.

“We are so thankful to be recognized as the best visitor attraction on a global level,” Meredith Moody, homeplace development director said. “This is a huge honor for us as we are continually striving to enhance our visitor experience, from the content of our tours and gift shop selection to the appearance of our grounds, and even to our virtual visitor endeavors such as our downloadable virtual tour led by fan favorite Freddie Johnson. Our team works hard to offer an exceptional visitor experience, even when guests are not able to physically come to the Distillery.”

In the wake of COVID-19, Buffalo Trace is focusing on remaining in contact with fans through curated social media posts that enable fans to enjoy the Distillery from the safety and comfort of home. On its Facebook and Instagram pages, the Distillery is giving virtual tours of different parts of the Distillery, posting cocktail recipes that can be made at home, and sharing plenty of video clips to binge watch during quarantine.

While tours and visits have been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, work on the visitor center expansion is continuing. Once complete, the expanded Visitor Center will allow Buffalo Trace to further develop its visitor experience with new tour routes, tasting and events spaces and archive exhibits. More information about Buffalo Trace’s Visitor Center expansion can be found here.

For more information about the Icons of Whisky visit www.iconsofwhisky.com

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery’s rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee.  Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 35 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its Col. E. H. Taylor, Jr. Four Grain Bourbon was named World Whiskey of the Year by “Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible 2018” and its William Larue Weller and Thomas H. Handy Sazerac were named 2nd and 3rd finest whiskeys in the world, respectively, in the “Jim Murray Whiskey Bible 2020.”  Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies.

