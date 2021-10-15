PR: Clydeside Distillery feiert Veröffentlichung ihres ersten Malts – Clydeside Stobcross

Es ist soweit: Die Clydeside Distillery in Glasgow hat heute, 12 Uhr unserer Zeit, ihren ersten Malt veröffentlicht. Der Clydeside Stobcross ist – pandemiebedingt – fast vier Jahre gereift und ab sofort im Webshop der Destillerie erhältlich. In Deutschland wird er durch den Importeur Alba Import ebenfalls in absehbarer Zeit verfügbar sein.

Wir bringen hier die offizielle Pressemitteilung aus Glasgow – und in einigen Minuten ein exklusives Interview mit Operations Director Andrew Morrison und Distillery Manager Alistair McDonald, das wir gestern am Nachmittag anlässlich des Erscheinens des Clydeside Stobcross geführt haben:

The Clydeside Distillery celebrates launch of inaugural Single Malt

Distillery unveils long-awaited first expression

After almost four years of quiet maturation The Clydeside Distillery has unveiled its first official Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Stobcross, a Lowland Single Malt, matured in the finest American and European oak casks, is now available to purchase from the distillery shop and website. The 70cl bottle will retail at £45.

Made from 100% Scottish barley and water from Loch Katrine, the inaugural Stobcross has a nose of floral notes with fresh sweetness and tropical tones. To the palate, drinkers can experience orchard fruits and a hint of white pepper.

Andrew Morrison, Commercial Director at Morrison Glasgow Distillers, said:

“Today marks a culmination of many years of hard work. “Stobcross pays tribute to Glasgow’s industrial heritage and the spirit of innovation which forged its position on the global stage. “Our whisky has been lying patiently waiting for almost four years. This precious time, along with our distiller’s skills and craftsmanship, has created something truly special. We’re incredibly proud to launch our very first Single Malt.”

Named after an historic cross which once marked the route to Dumbarton Rock, Stobcross would later be the name given to a fine mansion built in the 1600s. Later becoming the prosperous weaving village of Anderston, the mansion was demolished in 1875 to make way for the Queen’s Dock – at one time the epicentre of Glasgow’s global import and export trade.

Today, in the Dock’s former Pumphouse, built in 1877, that spirit of innovation continues with the combination of experience, passion and skill to create The Clydeside Distillery’s first release.

Owned by Morrison Glasgow Distillers Ltd, The Clydeside Distillery’s Chairman, Tim Morrison, is the great grandson of John Morrison who originally built The Queen’s Dock in the 1870s.

The project to transform The Pump House into an operational whisky distillery began in 2012 with The Clydeside Distillery opening its doors to the public in November 2017.

The Clydeside Distillery will be closed between 31 October and 15 November due to COP26. While online orders will continue, collections from the distillery won’t be available from Sunday 17 October. An international release of Stobcross is planned over the coming months.

TASTING NOTES

Nose: floral notes, fresh sweetness with tropical tones

Palate: orchard fruits and hints of white pepper