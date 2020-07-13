PR: Diageo bringt Anfang 2021 erste 100% plastikfreie Papierflasche für Spirituosen

Eine sehr interessante Innvoation kündigt Diageo gemeinsam mit Firmen wie PepsiCo und Unilever an: Mit Anfang 2021 wird man eine Papierflasche für Spirituosen verwenden, die zu 100% frei von Plastik ist. Sie wird ausschließlich aus nachhaltig verarbeiteten Holz produziert. Abgesehen davon bringt die Flasche natürlich auch Gewichtsvorteile, die den Transport und das gesamte Handling ebenfalls umweltfreundlicher machen sollten.

Der erste Whisky, den Diageo in dieser neuen Flasche abfüllen wird, ist Johnnie Walker Black Label. Aus der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung geht nicht hervor, ob diese Flasche ein Ersatz für die normale Glasflasche werden wird, das mit der Info mitgelieferte Bild lässt aber durch die Verschlussgröße eher darauf schließen, dass es sich vielleicht um eine Sonderform der Flasche handelt.

Hier jedenfalls die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung mit allen weiteren Infos. Sobald und falls diese auch in Deutsch vorliegt, werden wir sie austauschen.

Diageo Announces Creation of World’s First Ever 100% Plastic Free Paper-based Spirits Bottle

Launch of ‚Pulpex Limited‘ a new partnership between Diageo and Pilot Lite to launch new spirits bottle made of paper

New bottle will debut with Johnnie Walker in early 2021

A consortium of global FMCG companies has been created to develop the technology further, including PepsiCo and Unilever

LONDON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Diageo, makers of Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff and Guinness, has today announced that it has created the world’s first ever 100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle, made entirely from sustainably sourced wood. The bottle will debut with Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch Whisky, in early 2021.

It comes as Diageo announces that it has launched a new partnership with Pilot Lite, a venture management company, to launch Pulpex Limited, a new world-leading sustainable packaging technology company. To ensure that the technology can be used in every area of life, Pulpex Limited has established a partner consortium of world leading FMCG companies in non-competing categories including Unilever, and PepsiCo, with further partners expected to be announced later in the year. The consortium partners are each expecting to launch their own branded paper bottles, based on Pulpex Limited’s design and technology, in 2021.

Pulpex Limited has developed a ‚first-of-its-kind‘ scalable paper-based bottle designed and developed to be 100% plastic free and expected to be fully recyclable. The bottle is made from sustainably sourced pulp to meet food-safe standards and will be fully recyclable in standard waste streams. The technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs, or move existing designs into paper, whilst not compromising on the existing quality of the product.

Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, Diageo PLC, said:

„We’re proud to have created this world first. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking. It feels fitting that we should launch it with Johnnie Walker, a brand that has often led the way in innovation throughout its 200 years existence.“

Pulpex Limited’s technology allows it to produce a variety of plastic-free, single mould bottles that can be used across a range of consumer goods. The packaging has been designed to contain a variety of liquid products and will form part of Diageo’s commitment towards Goal 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: ‚Responsible Consumption and Production‘.

Richard Slater, Chief R&D Officer, Unilever, said:

„We believe in tackling plastic waste through innovation and collaboration. We are going to halve our use of virgin plastic at Unilever, reducing our use of plastic packaging by more than 100,000 tonnes in the next five years. Joining forces to develop and test paper bottles is an incredibly exciting step forward, and we’re delighted to be working together to tackle one of the biggest environmental challenges of our time.“

Simon Lowden, Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo, said:

„Innovative solutions and partnerships are critical to driving meaningful progress toward a circular economy. The Pulpex consortium is well positioned to deliver sustainable packaging at scale and across industries, having impact beyond what any organization could achieve alone. We’re proud to be a part of it.“

Sandy Westwater, Director, Pilot Lite said,