PR: Dunville’s veröffentlicht die zweite Ausgabe ihres PX Cask Strength

Die Echlinville Distillery feiert die Belfast Whiskey Week mit der zweiten Cask Strength-Veröffentlichung ihres Dunville PX 12 Year Old Single Malt

Anlässlich der momentan stattfindenden Belfast Whiskey Week präsentiert The Echlinville Distillery die zweite Ausgabe ihres Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Single Malt. Dieser Irish Malt Whiskey reifte in Pedro Ximenez Sherry-Fässern und wurde in Fassstärke mit 57 % Vol. abgefüllt. Er ist auf nur 310 Flaschen limitiert. Ab Samstag, 1. August, 9.00 Uhr (dies müsste (GMT sein) ist er im Online-Shop der Echlinville Distillery unter https://shop.echlinville.com/ zu einem Preis von £ 112 erhältich.

Alle weiteren Infos zu diesem Irish Malt Whiskey finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Dunville’s celebrates Belfast Whiskey Week with second PX Cask Strength release

The Echlinville Distillery is celebrating Belfast Whiskey Week with the launch of the second Cask Strength release of its iconic Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Single Malt.

Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Cask Strength Single Malt Irish Whiskey is finished in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks. Cask 1326 is bottled at 57% abv and limited to just 310 bottles. It will be available from The Echlinville Distillery online shop at online at https://shop.echlinville.com/ from 9am on Saturday 1st August, priced at £112.

News of the release comes as Dunville’s, ‘The Spirit of Belfast’, introduced its latest addition, alongside some as yet unreleased whiskeys, during a series of tastings for Belfast Whiskey Week.

Dunville’s brand ambassador Jarlath Watson said: “This is the second Cask Strength expression of our award winning 12 Year Old PX whiskey, the first cask strength bottling sold out within a few hours of its release in February 2020.

„This second release is right up there with our first one, perhaps even better. The intensity of those candied citrus sweets, apple strudel, crème brulée, dark stone fruits and Christmas spices is immense, yet this whiskey is magnificently poised, with those PX oak cask influences perfectly balanced against the higher cask strength alcohol content.

“Dunville’s is the ‘Spirit of Belfast’ and we are delighted to introduce this release during Belfast Whiskey Week, which has seen the Irish whiskey family come together like never before for an online celebration of the best of Irish and world whiskeys.

“Belfast was once at the heart of Ireland’s whiskey industry, so it’s fitting that Belfast Whiskey Week should bring the focus of the Irish whiskey community back to a city whose association with the spirit has been somewhat forgotten over the years.

“By the end of the 19th century, Ireland was producing around 14 million gallons of whiskey per year. A disproportionate amount of that was distilled in Belfast, and much of that by Dunville’s.

“Founded in Belfast in 1808, Dunville’s quickly became one of the world’s most famous whiskeys. Dunville’s employed hundreds of people, constructed housing for their workers on the aptly named Excise Street, Distillery Street and Dunville Street, built Belfast’s first public park – Dunville Park on the Falls Road – and even founded a football club, Distillery FC, which we are proud to still have links with today.

“Dunville’s legacy can be found throughout Belfast. This is our whiskey and our city, so we are proud to celebrate Belfast Whiskey Week by unveiling the latest release from our Single Cask Series, which showcases the very best whiskeys from the Dunville’s warehouses.

“When we revived the Dunville’s Whiskey brand in 2012 we did so with the promise not to compromise in our desire to produce the finest whiskeys conceivable. The Single Cask Series is the embodiment of that ethos and has been very well received within the Irish Whiskey community. We hope PX Cask 1326 will be met with the same enthusiasm.

“We firmly believe this release, and those to follow in the coming months, will further enhance Dunville’s reputation and help us put this city and The Spirit of Belfast firmly back on the world whiskey map.”

For more information visit www.dunvilleswhiskey.com

