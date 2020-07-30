PR: Teeling Whiskey veröffentlicht äußerst seltenen 37 Year Old Single Malt

In der Vintage Reserve Collection der in Dublin beheimateten Teeling Whiskey Company erscheint eine der ältesten Abfüllungen von Irish Single Malt, die jemals auf den Markt gebracht wurden. Der Teeling Whiskey 37 Year Old Single Malt wurde 1983 destilliert und reifte ausschließlich in einem Ex-Bourbon-Fass. Er wurde danach mit 41,3 % Vol. direkt aus dem Fass von Hand abgefüllt. Der Dekanter wurde per Hand mit einer Goldfüllung dekoriert und kommt einer handgefertigten Geschenkbox. Teeling Whiskey 37 Year-Old Single Malt ist 175 Flaschen limitiert und zunächst in der Teeling Whisky Distillery zu einem Preis von 7.000 € pro 70 cl erhältlich. Danach wird er an einige wenige ausgewählte Partner im In- und Ausland ausgeliefert. Jede Flasche ist einzeln nummeriert und verfügt über ein eigenes Echtheitszertifikat und eine Einladung, für eine ganz besondere Verkostung die Teeling Whiskey Distillery zu besuchen.

Die Teeling Vintage Reserve Collection besteht aus sehr limitierten Veröffentlichungen seltener und alter irischer Single Malt Whiskys. Die Vintage Reserve Collection enthält einige der ältesten irischen Single Malt Whiskeys, die jemals in Flaschen abgefüllt wurden. Frühere Releases in dieser Kollektion waren die 30-jährige und 33-jährigen Abfüllung. Die aktuelle Version ist die älteste und seltenste Abfüllung, die es bisher gab. Alles Weitere zu zum Teeling 37 Year Old Single Malt finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Teeling Whiskey Release Extremely Rare 37 Year Old Single Malt

The Oldest Limited Release in the Award Winning Vintage Reserve Collection to Date

Teeling Whiskey has released the oldest in its award winning limited release Vintage Reserve Collection – the Teeling 37-Year-Old Irish Single Malt. The 37-Year-Old release, which is limited to just 175 bottles, is one of the oldest bottlings of Irish Single Malt ever released, making it one of the world’s most exclusive Irish whiskeys.

The Teeling Vintage Reserve Collection consists of very limited releases of rare and old Irish Single Malt whiskeys. Containing some of the oldest Single Malt Irish whiskey ever bottled, the Vintage Reserve Collection allows you to savour and appreciate vintage Irish whiskey at its finest. Previous releases have included the 30-Year-Old and 33-Year-Old bottlings with the current release being the oldest and rarest bottling to date.

The latest release in this collection, the Teeling 37-Year-Old Single Malt was distilled in 1983 and matured exclusively in an ex-Bourbon cask for over 37 years before being hand bottled in a new style decanter at 41.3% straight out of the cask. Each decanter has been hand decorated with gold infill along with a handcrafted super premium gift box. This historic bottling of Irish Whiskey produces a truly unique taste experience, from its complex floral nose to its deep layered flavours as a result of its 37-Year journey and a long luxurious finish without being over oaked.

Each bottle is individually numbered and comes with its own unique certificate of authenticity and invitation to come to the Teeling Whiskey Distillery for a very special tasting. The Teeling 37-Year-Old Single Malt is truly a unique Irish whiskey whose rarity is matched by its distinctive character and flavour creating a piece of Irish whiskey history that is a joy to savour.

Jack Teeling, founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company, commented,

“We are extremely proud and lucky to be able to release some of the oldest ever bottlings of Irish Single Malt with our Vintage Reserve Collection. This very limited release of 37-Year-Old Irish Single Malt is truly a piece of Irish Whiskey history and amazingly for a whiskey of this age it is not over oaked but has a beautiful balanced taste profile. There is nothing else like these Irish Single Malts on the market and each one represents a rare piece of Irish whiskey history in each bottle.”

The Teeling 37-Year-Old Single Malt will be available initially in the Teeling Whiskey Distillery retailing at €7,000 per 70cl before being rolled out to a very select few partners domestically and internationally.