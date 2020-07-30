Donnerstag, 30. Juli 2020, 14:17:40
Suche auf Seite
RegionenIrlandNeue WhiskysPR

PR: Teeling Whiskey veröffentlicht äußerst seltenen 37 Year Old Single Malt

Die älteste limitierte Veröffentlichung in der preisgekrönten Vintage Reserve Collection bis heute

Waterford für Kirsch und Whic

In der Vintage Reserve Collection der in Dublin beheimateten Teeling Whiskey Company erscheint eine der ältesten Abfüllungen von Irish Single Malt, die jemals auf den Markt gebracht wurden. Der Teeling Whiskey 37 Year Old Single Malt wurde 1983 destilliert und reifte ausschließlich in einem Ex-Bourbon-Fass. Er wurde danach mit 41,3 % Vol. direkt aus dem Fass von Hand abgefüllt. Der Dekanter wurde per Hand mit einer Goldfüllung dekoriert und kommt einer handgefertigten Geschenkbox. Teeling Whiskey 37 Year-Old Single Malt ist 175 Flaschen limitiert und zunächst in der Teeling Whisky Distillery zu einem Preis von 7.000 € pro 70 cl erhältlich. Danach wird er an einige wenige ausgewählte Partner im In- und Ausland ausgeliefert. Jede Flasche ist einzeln nummeriert und verfügt über ein eigenes Echtheitszertifikat und eine Einladung, für eine ganz besondere Verkostung die Teeling Whiskey Distillery zu besuchen.

Die Teeling Vintage Reserve Collection besteht aus sehr limitierten Veröffentlichungen seltener und alter irischer Single Malt Whiskys. Die Vintage Reserve Collection enthält einige der ältesten irischen Single Malt Whiskeys, die jemals in Flaschen abgefüllt wurden. Frühere Releases in dieser Kollektion waren die 30-jährige und 33-jährigen Abfüllung. Die aktuelle Version ist die älteste und seltenste Abfüllung, die es bisher gab. Alles Weitere zu zum Teeling 37 Year Old Single Malt finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Teeling Whiskey Release Extremely Rare 37 Year Old Single Malt

The Oldest Limited Release in the Award Winning Vintage Reserve Collection to Date

Teeling Whiskey has released the oldest in its award winning limited release Vintage Reserve Collection – the Teeling 37-Year-Old Irish Single Malt. The 37-Year-Old release, which is limited to just 175 bottles, is one of the oldest bottlings of Irish Single Malt ever released, making it one of the world’s most exclusive Irish whiskeys.

The Teeling Vintage Reserve Collection consists of very limited releases of rare and old Irish Single Malt whiskeys. Containing some of the oldest Single Malt Irish whiskey ever bottled, the Vintage Reserve Collection allows you to savour and appreciate vintage Irish whiskey at its finest. Previous releases have included the 30-Year-Old and 33-Year-Old bottlings with the current release being the oldest and rarest bottling to date.

The latest release in this collection, the Teeling 37-Year-Old Single Malt was distilled in 1983 and matured exclusively in an ex-Bourbon cask for over 37 years before being hand bottled in a new style decanter at 41.3% straight out of the cask. Each decanter has been hand decorated with gold infill along with a handcrafted super premium gift box. This historic bottling of Irish Whiskey produces a truly unique taste experience, from its complex floral nose to its deep layered flavours as a result of its 37-Year journey and a long luxurious finish without being over oaked.

Each bottle is individually numbered and comes with its own unique certificate of authenticity and invitation to come to the Teeling Whiskey Distillery for a very special tasting. The Teeling 37-Year-Old Single Malt is truly a unique Irish whiskey whose rarity is matched by its distinctive character and flavour creating a piece of Irish whiskey history that is a joy to savour.

Jack Teeling, founder of the Teeling Whiskey Company, commented,

“We are extremely proud and lucky to be able to release some of the oldest ever bottlings of Irish Single Malt with our Vintage Reserve Collection. This very limited release of 37-Year-Old Irish Single Malt is truly a piece of Irish Whiskey history and amazingly for a whiskey of this age it is not over oaked but has a beautiful balanced taste profile. There is nothing else like these Irish Single Malts on the market and each one represents a rare piece of Irish whiskey history in each bottle.”

The Teeling 37-Year-Old Single Malt will be available initially in the Teeling Whiskey Distillery retailing at €7,000 per 70cl before being rolled out to a very select few partners domestically and internationally.

Vorheriger ArtikelSWA aktualisiert ihren Marketing-Verhaltenskodex

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Irland

PR: Teeling Distillery öffnet am 29. Juni – mit Überraschungsgeschenk für die ersten 500 Besucher

Die Besucherattraktion in den Liberties ist ab Montag wieder zugänglich
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

PR: Teeling Distillery in Dublin feiert 5. Geburtstag

Exakt heute vor 5 Jahren empfing man in der Destillerie in den Liberties die ersten Besucher - und öffnet nach Corona wieder am 29. 6.
Weiterlesen
Irland

Neu: Zwei Abfüllungen der Teeling Distillery

Brabazon Bottling 3 und Teeling 28 Years Old
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Reisen am Computer – eine virtuelle Tour durch die Teeling Distillery in Dublin

Die Brennerei in den Liberties in Dublin hat eine aufwendige Präsentation Destillerie online gestellt
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Auch Jameson, The Dublin Liberties Distillery und Teeling schließen Besucherzentren wegen Coronavirus

Addendum: Auch Beam Suntory stoppt alle Destillerie-Touren
Weiterlesen
Hintergrund

Irische Forscher verwenden Irish Whiskey zur Herstellung von Graphen

Forscher von AMBER, dem an das Trinity College Dublin...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Bruichladdich 125×125
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
Whiskyhaus Button
JJCorryIW Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
GaG Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Kaspar Button
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

PR: Teeling Whiskey veröffentlicht äußerst seltenen 37 Year Old Single Malt

Irland
Die älteste limitierte Veröffentlichung in der preisgekrönten Vintage Reserve Collection bis heute
Weiterlesen

SWA aktualisiert ihren Marketing-Verhaltenskodex

Hintergrund
Die Scotch Whiskey Association hat die neueste Ausgabe ihres Verhaltenskodex für verantwortungsbewusstes Marketing veröffentlicht
Weiterlesen

Angel’s Envy veröffentlicht Bourbon mit Mizunara-Fass Finish

Neue Whiskys
Anlässlich des zehnjährigen Jubiläums der ersten Fassbefüllung erscheint eine ganz besondere Abfüllung
Weiterlesen

PR: Zahlreiche Awards für Single Malt Whisky Made in Rüdenau

Deutschland
Die St. Killian Destillers aus dem unterfränkischen Rüdenau freuen sich über die Anerkennung und Auszeichnungen, die ihr Single Malt Whisky bei drei...
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Ein Trio Auchroisk

Speyside
Drei Indie-Abfüllungen der Speyside-Brennerei mit solide Bewertungen
Weiterlesen

PR: Talisker hilft mit, eine Milliarde Austern zurück an die Küste New Yorks zu bringen

Hintergrund
Bei dem Projekt werden Austernschalen recycelt und neue Austern im Meer angesiedelt
Weiterlesen

Sliabh Liag Distillers will 1,5 Millionen Euro für neue Ardara Distillery durch Crowdfunding einsammeln

Irland
Insgesamt wird der Bau der neuen Brennerei im County Donegal 10 Millionen Euro kosten
Weiterlesen

Neue Destillerie bei Gramsdale auf Benbecula geplant

Islands
Ein zweites Projekt auf der Insel (neben dem der North Uist Distillery) der äußeren Hebriden ist heute vorgestellt worden
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
WhiskyauctionCharity

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Juli 2020: Kingsbarns ‚Dream to Dram‘

Exclusiv
In den Lowlands findet sich einen Traum, der wahr wurde
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Juni 2020: anCnoc 12 year old

Exclusiv
Zum Beginn eines hoffentlich wunderbaren Sommers stellen wir Ihnen einen unterschätzten Speysider vor
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Mai 2020: Glenmorangie The Original 10yo

Exclusiv
Nachdem wir im April unser Whisky des Monats ausfiel, beginnen wir im Mai wieder mit der monatlichen Kür. Und in dieser selbst...
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Whiskyauktion in Fernost mit sehr enttäuschendem Verlauf

Markt
Ist die Versteigerung an zu hoch gesetzten Erwartungen gescheitert? Die Auktion in Hong Kong brachte nur 12% des Schätzwertes der Sammlung
Weiterlesen

PR: Verlockender Nektar! Glenlivet 12 Jahre (whic Amazing Whiskies)

Neue Whiskys
Die dritte Ausgabe der Serie ist jetzt direkt bei whic erhältlich - Link im Artikel
Weiterlesen

PR: Johnnie Walker feiert 200. Geburtstag mit vier exklusiven Sonderausgaben

Blends
Die vier Jubiläumsausgaben werden im Oktober weltweit veröffentlicht
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X