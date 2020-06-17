Mittwoch, 17. Juni 2020, 09:39:29
PR: Neu in den USA – George Dickel Bottled in Bond 11yo

Der elfjährige Tennessee Whiskey ist derzeit nur für den US-Markt angekündigt

Glenallachie for whic

Für Whiskyfreunde mit guten Verbindungen in die USA könnte diese Ankündigung von Cascade Hollow Distilling interessant sein: Dort hat man mit dem George Dickel Bottled in Bond einen wertigen, 11 Jahre alten Tennessee Whiskey zu einem vernünftigen Preis veröffentlicht. Die Flasche kostet in den USA knapp unter 40 Dollar. Mit 100 Proof (also 50% vol.) bringt sie auch ordentlich Stärke mit sich.

Hier alle Infos dazu in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung – und wer weiß, vielleicht schaffen es einige Flaschen doch über den großen Teich…

George Dickel Returns To Bottled In Bond Category With New Vintage Of Their Award-Winning Whisky

The latest Bottled in Bond from Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. Offers Fans A New Balanced Whisky from Fall 2008

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Last year, George Dickel entered the Bottled in Bond category by launching the brand’s Fall 2005 whisky, which earned the coveted „Whisky of the Year“ award from Whisky Advocate and was the top-rated American Whiskey of 2019 by Wine Enthusiast. Close to a year later, General Manager and Distiller, Nicole Austin, is continuing her pledge of transparency, authenticity and producing a quality whisky at an approachable price by releasing a new bottling of George Dickel’s Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky.

Bold and balanced, this 11-year-old whisky was bottled in Fall 2008 and offers tantalizing notes of pecan, maple syrup and dried apple. At 100 proof (50% ABV), this release of George Dickel Bottled in Bond is best enjoyed slowly neat or on the rocks and plays well in many classic cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Perfect Manhattan.

„Bottled in Bond whiskies have always been one of my favorite categories because you know exactly what you’re getting when you pick up a bottle,“ said Austin. „Our team continues to make great whisky that’s reflective of the values we feel are most important, and I’m proud to share this year’s vintage of George Dickel Bottled in Bond with everyone. Like last year’s release, this bottling is a bold, complex spirit that shares the classic nutty, fruity and waxy characteristics that are expected from mature George Dickel whiskies.“

George Dickel Bottled in Bond has a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley. It is chill charcoal mellowed like the rest of the George Dickel Tennessee Whisky portfolio, which helps it get that smooth and creamy mouthfeel for which the brand is best known.

Beginning this month, the new George Dickel Bottled in Bond will be available in select markets across the nation for consumers to purchase at retail or order directly to their homes for a suggested retail price of $39.99.

As with all the whiskies in the George Dickel family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it’s made – slowly and responsibly.

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Absage Whiskymesse Hall of Angels‘ Share 2020

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

