PR: Neu – The Irishman Vintage Cask 12th Edition 2020

Einen fasstarken Iren dürfen wir Ihnen heute neu vorstellen, und zwar die zwölfte Edition von The Irishman Vintage Cask, die Walsh Whiskey heute auf den Markt bringt. Er kommt wieder in der attraktiven Holzbox, die mittlerweile schon sein Markenzeichen geworden ist. 3500 Flaschen von ihm wird es gebebm mit 55,2% vol. abgefüllt. Er stammt aus first fill Bourbon Casks und ist eine Mischung aus Single Pot Stil und Single Malt. Kostenpunkt laut Presseaussendung: € 130,-. Und natürlich wird es ihn auch in Deutschland geben.

Hier der englischsprachige Originaltext der Presseinfo samt den offiziellen Tasting Notes:

Walsh Whiskey Releases the 2020/12th Edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask

12th Release of rare, super-premium cask strength (55.2% ABV) whiskey limited to just 3,500 bottles worldwide (750 bottles USA & 2,750 bottles RoW)

Carlow, Ireland – 17 June 2020: Walsh Whiskey, has released the 2020 vintage of The Irishman Vintage Cask, a rare cask strength Irish whiskey expression. This year’s vintage is limited to 3,500 bottles worldwide, with 750 assigned to the united States. The Irishman Vintage Cask 2020editionis the 12th release since it debuted in 2008 becoming the first triple-distilled Cask Strength Irish whiskey released in over half a century.

The Irishman Vintage Cask is a unique marriage of Aged Single Pot Aged Still & Single Malt, matured in first-fill bourbon casks, non chill-filtered and cut to 55.2% ABV. The recommended retail price is €130/ US$140.

Describing the 12th edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask, Bernard Walsh said:

“Our Vintage Cask Strength releases are much sought after so, with just 3,500 bottles worldwide, they will be prized-possessions for whomever secures one”.

The Irishman Vintage Cask 2020 is available in Travel Retail and a selection of countries including the USA, Ireland, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Holland, Japan, Poland, Russia and the UK.

Each bottle is presented in an elegant wooden cask, uniquely numbered, and with a dated certificate signed by Bernard Walsh, the co-founder of Walsh Whiskey and creator of The Irishman.

Tasting Notes to the 2020/12th Edition of The Irishman Vintage Cask

Nose: Creamy walnut and oak spices.

Taste: Hints of stone fruits, nutmeg, honey blossom and fig.

Finish: A rich, full-bodied finish.