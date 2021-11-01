PR: Neu – Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky

„Ein Geschmack, der Konventionen bricht“ – so stellt Diageo in den USA den neuen Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky vor, der erste Johnnie Walker mit einem hohen Anteil an Rye Whisky (60% in der Mash Bill), der aber dennoch die üblichen Whiskys enthält, die das Rückgrad von Johnnie Walker ausmachen.

35 Dollar kostet eine Flasche davon in den USA, dort ist er auch bereits erhältlich. Sollten wir eine deutschsprachige Presseinfo zu ihm bekommen (die wir natürlich hier gleich austauschen werden), dann wird er wohl auch bei uns erhältlich sein.

Hier jedenfalls einmal die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung zum Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky:

Introducing Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky – the Brand’s First High Rye Profile Whisky for Enthusiasts Looking for a Taste that Breaks Convention

This new offering tempts palates with a bold profile inspired by iconic Johnnie Walker Black Label tasting notes and rye whisky flavors

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 — For more than 200 years, Johnnie Walker has pushed boundaries to become the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world, and this latest innovation is a taste crafted with a trailblazing spirit, years of tradition and layers of flavor waiting to be explored. Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky features a unique mash bill of 60% rye aged in American oak barrels, and includes notable single malts that are central to the Johnnie Walker Black Label flavor profile.

Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky

This is the first whisky from the brand to showcase a high rye profile and Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Jim Beveridge, and Johnnie Walker Whisky Specialist, George Harper, crafted it to be an exceptional whisky, perfect for mixing cocktails like a Manhattan, yet pleasantly smooth to be enjoyed on its own. The resulting taste presents layers of balanced flavors, including sweet orchard fruit notes from Cardhu, rich berry fruit notes from Glenkinchie, and subtle whisps of smoke from Caol Ila that are blended with rye and grain whiskies distilled at the Cameronbridge and Teaninich distilleries.

„Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky continues our tradition of pushing the boundaries for what a Scotch whisky can do,“ said Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge. „Our journey towards crafting something truly unique and fantastic was guided by Johnnie Walker Black Label and how flavors from rye whiskies present nicely in classic whisky cocktails. The tasting experience features familiar Johnnie Walker notes that are expressed and emphasized like nothing we’ve crafted before, perfectly complementing our existing portfolio of products.“

The launch will be supported with a robust marketing campaign beginning this fall that will include sampling, traditional and digital advertising, social media, influencer and public relations support. The packaging features the iconic square-bottle and slanted label, while accompanied by new creative inspired by the blend of Scotch and rye whisky traditions, with bold undertones that highlight the innovative spirt captured within each bottle.

Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky is now available in the U.S. wherever fine spirits are sold, with a suggested retail price of $34.99 (750 ml/bottle, 45% ABV).