PR: Neu – Writers’ Tears Seaweed IPA Cask Finish

Eine spannende Neuerscheinung gibt es aus Irland zu vermelden: Writers‘ Tears bringt in Zusammenarbeit mit Dick Mack’s Pub & Brewhouse in Dingle den Writers’ Tears Seaweed IPA Cask Finish, einen Whiskey mit IPA-Finish in einem Fass, das mit Bier, das auch mit Seegras gebraut wurde, befüllt war. Der in Fassstärke abgefüllte Whiskey ist eine Einzelfassabfüllung und wird wohl nicht sehr häufig zu sehen sein, denn viele seiner 306 Flaschen sind bereits in den Händen der Irish Whiskey Society und des Dublin Fire Brigade Whiskey Clubs.

Hier jedenfalls die Infos zum Whiskey, die man uns zur Verfügung gestellt hat:

Seaweed Inspired Labour of Love Brings Writers’ Tears for Chosen Few

Unique Cask Strength Bottling finished in Dick Mack’s Seaweed IPA Yields 306 Bottles

27 May Webcast to discuss Writers’ Tears Seaweed IPA Cask Finish between Walsh Whiskey & Dick Mack’s

Walsh Whiskey has released the second in a series of collaborative experiments with the legendary Dick Mack’s Pub & Brewhouse in the seaside town of Dingle in County Kerry, Ireland. Writers’ Tears – Seaweed IPA Cask Finish is a truly exceptional creation that brings together an old Irish whiskey recipe of Single Pot Still and Single Malt whiskeys, finished in a unique cask infused with the flavour of an 8% IPA beer laced with a seaweed harvest from the nearby Atlantic Ocean.

Commenting on the new collaboration with Dick Mack’s, Walsh Whiskey Founder Bernard Walsh said:

“This time around we wanted to capture the unique flavours and influence of the harvested kelp seaweed, lashings of which were used in the creation of Dick Mac’s Seaweed IPA. Writers’ Tears is known for pushing the boundaries of creativity, and how better to showcase that than with the first Seaweed Finish that Irish Whiskey has ever seen.”

He added:

“Dick Mack’s are known for their bold and innovative approaches to beer brewing and championing of Irish whiskey, as well as their legendary hospitality, so we knew this collaboration was a perfect match.”

Finn MacDonnell, Proprietor and Great-Grandson of Dick Mack, said: “We were delighted with the response to our first collaboration with Walsh Whiskey and jumped at the chance to work on another really unique expression together. Our Seaweed IPA brings the influence of the wild Atlantic Ocean to life and has created something special with Writers’ Tears, which we are proud to have been a part of.”

Bernard Walsh started this ‘spiritual’ adventure in 2018, when Finn mentioned Dick Mack’s newest creation – a Seaweed IPA. A barrel used in the creation of several batches of Dick Mack’s Tóg Bog É Seaweed IPA was sent on the 298 kms/185 miles cross-country from Dingle in County Kerry to Walsh Whiskey in County Carlow. Tóg Bog É (pronounced Toag Guh Bug Ay) is a Gaelic expression meaning ‘Take it Easy’ which has come to identify Irish people’s traditional outlook towards how best to live life.

Dick Mack’s Tóg Bog É Seaweed IPA was brewed with no less than 5 kilos/ 11 pounds of kelp seaweed harvested from County Kerry’s nearby Ballybunion Beach.

On Saint Valentine’s Day 2019 the barrel was filled with the award-winning Writers’ Tears – Copper Pot, triple-distilled, premium blend of Single Pot Still and Single Malt whiskeys and laid down for 14 months to finish. It was bottled naturally, non-chill filtered, at high strength.

The single cask (numbered ‘Batch 56’) has now yielded 306, individually numbered, bottles of Cask Strength (56.3%) super-premium whiskey. The Recommended Retail Price of this unique expression is €82/ US$89/ £72, however many bottles have already been snapped up by members of The Irish Whiskey Society and frontline workers of the Dublin Fire Brigade Whiskey Club. This unique expression is already a collector’s item.

The whiskey holds a colour of golden mustard and flavours of autumnal bramble apple, wrapped in a fragrant butterscotch, opening up to salted fruit syrup and liquorice on the palate. A creamy mouthfeel ascends, as though on the crest of a wave, lapping up gently with a dry earthiness.