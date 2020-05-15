PR: Glen Scotia geht mit dem Campbeltown Malts Festival Online und bringt Limited Edition mit Tawny Port Finish

Von Glen Scotia haben wir zwei Infos erhalten, die für aufmerksame Leser von Whiskyexperts nicht ganz neu sind, aber die wir Ihnen hier nochmals zeitgerecht gerne in das Gedächtnis zurückholen: Die Brennerei veranstaltet zum diesjährigen Campbeltown Malts Festival, das den Umständen geschuldet diesmal „nur“ online stattfindet, einige interessante Events, zu denen auch Tasting Sets bei Händlern in Deutschland erwerbbar sind – und bringt gleichzeitig eine 14 Jahre alte Limited Festival-Edition mit einem Tawny Port Finish auf den Markt.

Hier die Infos dazu:

Glen Scotia launches the first ever online Campbeltown Malts Festival experience

Exclusive Glen Scotia Dunnage Tasting Boxes to be released ahead of festival

Charles MacLean hosts tasting video introducing Glen Scotia Limited Edition 14 yo Tawny Port Finish

Following the cancellation of the Campbeltown Malts Festival 2020 which had been scheduled to run from 19-21 May 2020, the Glen Scotia Distillery has unveiled plans to offer its programme of events online for the first time.

From 18 May, the distillery’s website will host some of the unique elements of the renowned malts festival, including virtual distillery tours, a historical Campbeltown walking tour, video tastings for fans to follow, and even a dedicated festival playlist collated by the organisers of the Mull & Kintyre music festival.

As part of the programme, it will also make its famous dunnage warehouse tasting available outside the distillery for the very first time. For many, the dunnage tasting is the pinnacle of their Campbeltown Malt Festival experience, hosted by Master Distiller Iain McAlister. The theme for 2020 is The Casks of Campbeltown, and features whiskies matured in casks historically used in Campbeltown, investigating why these casks were used and the influence they have on the modern Campbeltown style.

Only 200 dunnage tasting packs will be released in the UK ahead of the festival, each containing five 25 ml samples along with password access to a specially created tasting video hosted by Iain McAlister. A further 1800 tasting boxes will be distributed to markets around the world. The Glen Scotia Dunnage Tasting Box will be available to order from Dram Team priced at £55.99 (including postage).

Iain McAlister will also lead an online video tasting of some of Glen Scotia’s core range, allowing audiences to discover the different flavours, aromas and distinctive characteristics of Glen Scotia Double Cask, Glen Scotia 15 Years Old and Glen Scotia Victoriana.

A third tasting experience will be hosted by renowned whisky expert Charles MacLean who will introduce the tasting of Glen Scotia’s 2020 Festival Edition, the Glen Scotia Limited Edition 14 Year Old Tawny Port Finish, which has been released this month.

Campbeltown was known as the whisky capital of the world during the Victorian era and was home to over 30 working distilleries. The annual Campbeltown Malts Festival is a celebration of Scotland’s fifth and smallest malt producing region and its whisky making heritage. This year’s event was set to take place from 19-21 May, however in line with Covid-19 government guidance, the festival has been cancelled for the first time since it launched in 2009.

Founded in 1832, Glen Scotia reflects centuries of craftsmanship and experience associated with the region and its award-winning whiskies are renowned for their distinctive maritime influence and Campbeltown character. Glen Scotia will bring its programme of events online from Monday 18th May allowing whisky lovers from around the world to discover and explore all the region has to offer.

Iain McAlister, Distillery Manager at Glen Scotia, said:

“Campbeltown has a unique history, which is intrinsically linked to the production and distillation of Scotch whisky. The annual Campbeltown Malts Festival is our chance to celebrate this rich heritage, and while we cannot welcome people in the traditional sense this year, we can still host them in spirit.

“Glen Scotia’s virtual Malts Festival will feature as much of the real thing as possible. Working with our partners, we have created an exciting programme of events, complete with a special Spotify music playlist, and exclusive tasting sessions.

“With this virtual experience, people can truly enjoy the sounds, sights and tastes of Campbeltown from the comfort of their own homes.”

For further information about Glen Scotia and to take part in the online festival visit www.glenscotia.com/festival.

Glen Scotia unveils Limited Edition 14 Year Old Tawny Port Finish for Campbeltown Malts Festival 2020

Campbeltown distillery, Glen Scotia, has released a new limited-edition single malt Scotch whisky, the Glen Scotia Limited Edition Tawny Port Finish to celebrate this year’s Campbeltown Malts Festival.

The festival was originally planned for 19-21 May, but due to the impact of Covid 19, the Glen Scotia Distillery will now be holding the majority of the Glen Scotia festival itinerary online at www.glenscotia.com/festival from 18 May. The programme includes a special tasting video of the Glen Scotia Limited Edition 14 Year Old Tawny Port Finish hosted by acclaimed whisky author and historian, Charles MacLean.

Distilled in 2006, this wonderfully peated 14 year old single malt has been matured in a combination of refill American oak hogshead casks, medium char American oak casks and first fill bourbon barrels, before being finished in first fill Tawny Port hogshead casks.

The resulting whisky delivers blackberry, floral aromas and ocean spray on the nose, with notes of crisp green apple, peach syrup and vanilla with a honey sweetness developing on the palate, before delivering a gentle peat smoke and spice finish.

Non-chill filtered to ensure it is enjoyed as nature intended, this cask strength single malt has been bottled at 52.8% ABV with natural colour and is priced at £75, and available to buy online now from specialist whisky outlets. A total of 15,000 bottles will be available in markets across the world including Germany, the USA and Taiwan.

Iain McAlister, Distillery Manager at Glen Scotia, said:

“We hope that by taking much of our festival itinerary online we can share a little of the magical Campbeltown whisky history and heritage with those who had hoped to visit the festival this year, and also to those who maybe wouldn’t ordinarily be able to make the journey to Campbeltown. “We’re are looking forward to sharing the very special video tasting created by Charles MacLean, introducing our new Glen Scotia Limited Edition 14 Year Old Tawny Port Finish single malt, which provides a perfectly balanced combination of the maritime influences associated with Campbeltown along with the soft smoky peat and blackberries from the Tawny Port finish.”

Campbeltown was known as the whisky capital of the world during the Victorian era and was home to over 30 working distilleries. Founded in 1832, Glen Scotia reflects centuries of craftsmanship and experience associated with the region and its award-winning whiskies are renowned for their distinctive maritime influence and Campbeltown character.