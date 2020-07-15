PR: Neues Album von Robin Laing – Holding Gold

Whisky und schottische Musik gehören zusammen – das sieht man auch in der Person von Robin Laing, dem schottischen Whiskybarden, der nicht nur – nach eigenen Angaben – mehr Songs über Whisky geschrieben hat als jeder andere auf der Welt, sondern auf dem Gebiet des Whiskys ein unbestrittener Fachmann ist, fünf Bücher geschrieben hat und unter anderem Tasting Notes für die Scotch Malt Whisky Society schreibt.

Aber darum soll es in diesem Artikel nicht gehen – sondern um die Musik von Robin Laing, die bedingt durch Covid-19 momentan leider nicht live zu hören ist, was dem Künstler natürlich auch einen massiven Einnahmeentgang beschert. Dafür können Sie jetzt sein neues sechstes Album „Holding Gold“ direkt bei Robin Laing erstehen und so ihn und seine Musik zu sich nach Hause einladen. Robin Laing signiert die gekauften CDs auch persönlich.

Alles zum neuen Album und der Musik darauf in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung – der wir ein Hörbeispiel aus Robin Laings vorletztem Album „Whisky for Breakfast“ anschließen: Talisker Bay.

ROBIN LAING – NEW ALBUM – HOLDING GOLD

Robin Laing is Scotland’s Whisky Bard. He has written more songs about whisky than anyone on the planet. So far he has released 5 albums of whisky songs – ‘The Angels Share’, ‘The Water of Life’, ‘One for the Road’, ‘Whisky for Breakfast’ and ‘Whisky and Death’. He has also made a number of recordings of non whisky material. This new album is a blend of songs on a variety of subjects, including whisky – a kind of pot-pourri of self-penned songs, reflecting life events, love, history and of course Scotland’s national drink.

Included in this collection is the song Whisky Pilgrims, which was written to show how much the Scots appreciate all those who love Scotch whisky, especially those who are inspired to visit Scotland and discover what else the country has to offer – culture, landscape, history, cuisine, fishing, golf and much more. Scotland is a very welcoming country and this song is an expression of that.

Robin says,

‘We make the best whisky in the world, and for a small country of 5 million people, that is immensely important to us. Whisky is part of our identity, our reputation and our heritage – and it seeps into all aspects of our culture – indeed, with all the millions of maturing casks around the place – it’s in the very atmosphere.

Robin also writes tasting notes for the Scotch Malt Whisky Society and has written 5 books on various aspects of whisky. Information can be found at www.robinlaing.com

He tours and performs regularly in Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Norway, at whisky events, tastings, festivals, clubs, dinners and concerts and has built up a large and faithful following. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, these opportunities for performing (and selling CDs) has stopped, at least for the time being.

Examples of Robin’s songs and performances can be found on Spotify and on YouTube

The new album, Holding Gold, is available from Robin for £10 plus p&p. He will gladly sign copies and post them. Contact him on Facebook or by e-mail robin@robinlaing.com