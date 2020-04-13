Montag, 13. April 2020, 10:42:32
PR: Viele Preise bei internationalen Wettbewerben für Kavalan

Insgesamt 14 Auszeichnungen für die Whiskys der taiwanesischen Destillerie

Die taiwanesische Brennerei Kavalan ist seit Jahren bei Wettbewerben erfolgreich – und auch in diesem Jahr konnte sie mehrfach Preise für ihre Whiskys erringen. In einer (englischsprachigen) Presseaussendung hat man diese detailliert aufgelistet. Wir gratulieren der Destillerie herzlich zu diesem Erfolg – und verweisen auf unser Video vom Besuch dort im Vorjahr, als wir viele der Öffentlichkeit nicht zugängliche Bereiche betreten und von dort Material mitbringen durften.

Consecutively Winning Awards

Kavalan takes out 4 Double Golds and 6 Golds in San Francisco

TAIPEI, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan distillery has added four Double Golds won at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) to its brilliant run of awards so far in 2020.

In other major contests, Kavalan also won big at the World Whiskies Awards (WWA) and World Gin Awards (WGA) announced recently.

4 SFWSC Double Golds went to

  • Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish — newly released just 6 months ago
  • Kavalan Classic
  • Solist ex-Bourbon, and
  • Solist Fino Sherry.

6 Golds went to

  • Distillery Select
  • Concertmaster Port Cask Finish
  • Oloroso Sherry Oak
  • Solist Vinho Barrique
  • Podium, and
  • Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask.

World Whiskies Awards – Taiwanese single malt

In the 2020 WWA, Kavalan was named category winner for its Oloroso Sherry Oak and received a Gold for the new Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish.

AUISC 2020

In the Australian International Spirits Competition, Kavalan scooped the highest designation of Judges‘ Choice for:

  • Solist Port Cask

Three Golds went to:

  • Solist Sherry Cask, as well as
  • Solist Port Cask
