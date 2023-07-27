Rock Band Band Lynyrd Skynyrd veröff Hell House Whiskey in den USA

49,99 Dollar wird er kosten, der Hell House Whiskey, der eigene Whiskey der Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd, der dieser Tage auf den US-Markt kommen wird (und unseres Wissens nach derzeit nur dort). Er wurde gemeinsam mit Bespoken Spirits, einem vielfach ausgezeichneten Craft Whiskey Produzenten, kreiert und erinnert an die Hell House Cabin, wo viele der Songs der Band entstanden sind.

Die offizielle Pressemitteilung hält sich allerdings über die Zusammensetzung und Machart des Whiskeys sehr bedeckt, sodass wir Ihnen nicht besonders viel darüber sagen können – dass er mir Oak Staves gefinisht und mit 45% vol. Alkoholgehalt abgefüllt wurde, konnten wir den Pressefotos entnehmen:

Iconic Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Launches Hell House Whiskey, a Tribute to Legendary Cabin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As Lynyrd Skynyrd approaches the momentous 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album ‚Pronounced ‚Lĕh-’nérd ‚Skin-’nérd‘, it’s essential to celebrate the authentic origins of the band’s music and pay tribute. Today, they proudly announce the release of their highly anticipated new American Whiskey, Hell House Whiskey, paying homage to the famous cabin where they crafted countless legendary songs. Hell House Whiskey seeks to embody the very essence of where it all began – the iconic Hell House cabin. This is where the band’s three original founding members, Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, and Allen Collins, alongside their bandmates, dedicated themselves day and night to create the legendary music that has resonated deeply with their multi-generational fan base.

Led by current members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke, Lynyrd Skynyrd continues to captivate audiences with electrifying performances that remind us of their timeless legacy. Reflecting on the band’s enduring popularity, Johnny Van Zant states, „It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynyrd, seeing people love this music, and now being able to raise a glass of our very own Hell House Whiskey together. It’s a toast to the timeless spirit of rock and roll!“

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s remarkable catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold attests to their status as one of rock and roll’s most iconic and influential bands. Hell House Whiskey serves as a tribute to this musical journey, honoring the band’s creative spirit and the historic cabin that played a crucial role in shaping their sound. This meticulously crafted whiskey invites enthusiasts from all walks of life to savor a distinctive blend of flavors and a smooth, rich finish, reminiscent of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s signature sound.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Lynyrd Skynyrd has partnered with Bespoken, a visionary craft whiskey maker recognized for its extraordinary achievements and a remarkable collection of over 150 medals within a mere three-year span. Powered by their cutting-edge innovation, Bespoken embarks on a daring quest, exploring an astonishing array of more than 5,000 distinct whiskey variations. Through their relentless pursuit of perfection, they have unveiled an extraordinary whiskey opus, aptly named Hell House, poised to ascend the summit of global acclaim. This is an American Whiskey that was made with the same dedicated craftsmanship and bold character that Lynyrd Skynyrd brought to rock and roll.

„We are honored to collaborate with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the creation of Hell House Whiskey,“ expressed Peter Iglesias, CEO of Bespoken. „This partnership is a true fusion of legendary rock and roll and visionary whiskey craftsmanship. Hell House Whiskey captures the essence of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s indomitable spirit, and through our expertise and innovative techniques, we have crafted a whiskey that is as bold, timeless, and unforgettable as their music.“

Hell House Whiskey will be available online at www.hellhousewhiskey.com with a suggested retail price of $49.99/750 ML. For more information, follow Hell House Whiskey on Instagram (@hellhousewhiskey) and Lynyrd Skynyrd (@skynyrd). Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on a co-headline tour across North America with ZZ Top that will stage appearances through September 17, 2023. For detail on these shows and other confirmed performances, please visit www.lynyrdskynyrd.com.

