Jameson wird für vier Jahre offizieller Partner der English Football League (EFL)

Pernod Ricard hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass Jameson als ofizieller Partner der English Football League (EFL) bis zur Saison 26/27 ausgewälhlt wurde. Man wird dann eine „starke Präsenz“ in der Premier League, beim Sky Bet Championship, in der League One und League Two, sowie bei den fünf Wembley finals haben. Die Präsenz wird auch auf Bandenwerbeflächen zu sehen sein, dort mit „responisble drinking“-Botschaften; auch auf der EFL webseite sowie den digitalen Kanälen und auf Social Media wird man vertreten sein.

Hier die Pressenachricht von der Webseite der EFL:

EFL and Jameson join forces with new four-year deal

In an exciting new collaboration for the EFL, Jameson Irish whiskey has been unveiled as an Official Partner of the League ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Jameson’s four-season deal will see the whiskey giant highlight its commitment to football across the EFL’s three divisions until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The partnership with EFL is Jameson’s first foray into English professional football and builds on the brand’s work within the grassroots football space following its ongoing nationwide sponsorship of the biggest small-side pitch provider in the UK, Powerleague.

As an Official Partner of the EFL, Jameson will have a strong presence with all 72 Member Clubs across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two, along with the EFL’s five Wembley finals. Additionally, the brand will have a presence on the EFL website, digital and social media channels.

Jameson will leverage EFL inventory to deliver ‘responsible drinking’ messages and ensure that the partnership is marketed responsibly and in line with Portman Group requirements for partnerships.

Ben Wright, Chief Commercial Officer of the EFL, said: “We’re pleased to welcome a global brand with the history and prestige of Jameson as an Official Partner, highlighting an ever-growing interest in the EFL and our competitions.

“As we get ready to kick off another exciting EFL season in less than a month’s time, Jameson’s investment into the 72 Clubs demonstrates the brand’s commitment to supporting football across England and Wales. It was clear early on in our discussions with Jameson that there was a shared passion for the game, and we look forward to developing the partnership over the four-year period.“

Leanne Banks, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: “Football brings people together in so many ways and building on Jameson’s existing partnerships within the grassroots community, we’re excited to be supporting the EFL and its Member Clubs over the next four years.

“We both share a passion for football at every level, and what better way to celebrate this than by becoming an Official Partner of the EFL and demonstrating our support to fans of the game.”