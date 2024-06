Rosebank Distillery jetzt für Besucher geöffnet

A detailed tour of Rosebank Distillery. An exclusive tasting of a flight of three rare aged the Rosebank whiskies, each served in a bespoke glass.

You will join us in the Rosebank Lounge for a welcome reception where we’ll share tales of the original Rosebank distillery and the story behind its meticulous restoration. You’ll then be taken on a detailed guided tour through our beautiful new still house, and from there to Rosebank’s Academy Room to discover how we crafted our New Make Spirit. You will compare the first run with the refined New Make, and you’ll hear the notes from our distillery manager, Malcolm Rennie, recorded at the time of the first tasting. You’ll then visit the warehouse where precious casks of old Rosebank lie beside the first casks of new Rosebank filled when production restarted in June 2023.

This experience ends in our private tasting rooms with a tutored tasting of three exceptionally rare Rosebank whiskies.