Salud Spirits bringt Chichibu 7even Gods of Fortune “Fukurokuju”

Die fünfte Abfüllung in der siebenteiligen Serie “7even Gods of Fortune” mit den japanischen Chichibu-Whiskys ist soeben durch den Importeur Salud Spirits veröffentlicht worden: der Chichibu 7even Gods of Fortune “Fukurokuju”.

Zur Feier dieser Veröffentlichung dieses ausgewählten Single Casks und im Sinne der sieben Götter des Glücks wird Salud Spirits auch die Flasche Nummer 2 dieser limitierten Ausgabe im japanischen Konsulat in Den Haag für die Organisation Second Harvest Japan, die Bedürftige unterstützt, versteigern – zusammen mit anderen Abfüllungen. Nach Möglichkeit wird Ichiro Akuto, der Gründer von Chichibu, persönlich vor Ort sein und die Flaschen signieren.

Hier aber einmal die Infos zum neuen Chichibu 7even Gods of Fortune “Fukurokuju”. Die Presseaussendung schweigt leider zu Preis und Verfügbarkeit, sodass wir Sie bitten, sich bei Interesse selbst an den Importeur in den Niederlanden oder in Österreich zu wenden:

7even Gods of Fortune “Fukurokuju” – Salud Spirits helps the less fortunate with the fifth installment of their exclusive Chichibu Whisky line.

UDEN, July 2024 — Salud Spirits is happy to announce a new addition to their Chichibu Whisky 7even Gods of Fortune line. Fukurokuju -is the fifth installment in this hyper exclusive series, that is all about sharing the fortune of the very best Chichibu casks with whisky lovers across the world. In-line with the beneficiary nature of the original legend of the Seven Gods, Salud Spirits celebrates their release this July by helping those less fortunate with a very special benefit together with the Japanese Consulate. Amongst other exclusive Chichibu Bottlings, Salud Spirits will put up the second bottle of Fukurokuju up for auction to support Second Harvest Japan.

Since 2008, Ichiro Akuto – part of the World Whisky Awards Hall of Fame as Chichibu’s founder and master distiller – has been working hard to create paradise for whisky lovers in the Saitama Prefecture of Japan. In a world where whisky reigns supreme, Ichiro selects only his very best to be released as single cask expressions. To make this selection process even more rigorous, Salud Spirits then invites a select group of recognised connoisseurs to choose their very favourite. Ensuring that only the very best of the best, will be bottled as a 7even Gods of Fortune.

Fukurokuju, being the god of wealth and longevity, brings a wealth of flavours and a finish that lasts for ages to those able to enjoy and savour this whisky. But Salud Spirits also wanted to bring some of its fortune to those less fortunate. And Second Harvest Japan seemed a perfect fit. Unlike Fukurokuju himself, who could survive without eating food, millions of people in Japan live with hunger. Second Harvest provides those in need with a safety net, so that everyone can have access to food.

The journey of every whisky starts with the harvesting of the grain, 7even Gods of Fortune Fukurokuju helps to feed the poor. The god of fortune himself would have been proud!

On a later to be named date the benefit will take place at the Japanese Consulate in The Hague Netherlands, where Ichiro Akuto himself might attend to sign each bottle brought up for auction. Aside from the second bottle of Fukurokuju, Salud Spirits will provide other exclusive Chichibu bottlings such as their Spirits of Salud release and Chichibu Red Wine Cask 2023. Making this an event not to be missed by both whisky lovers and collectors!