Glasgow 1770 Distillery bringt erste Abfüllungen mit Alterststatement

Mit den zwei neuen Bottlings in der experimentellen Small Batch Serie führt die Glasgow 1770 Distillery nun erstmals Abfüllungen mit Altersangabe ein. Der Glasgow 1770 Cognac Cask Finish und der Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish haben ein Alter von sechs Jahren und sind zunächst im Webshop der Brennerei und in Großbritannien erhältlich. Über ihre Verfügbarkeit in Deutschland können wir zur Zeit nichts sagen.

Beide Abfüllungen sind limitiert und in Fassstärke abgefüllt. Hier die Detailinformationen dazu:

GLASGOW 1770 DEBUTS FIRST AGE STATEMENT WHISKIES IN NEW SMALL BATCH RELEASE

The Glasgow Distillery has debuted two new additions to its experimental single malt Small Batch Series, highlighting the versatility of spirit produced at the distillery and its expertise in wood management.

Glasgow 1770 Cognac Cask Finish is an exquisite lightly peated single malt that blends unpeated and peated spirit, matured in premium French Cognac casks and Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish offers a rare and enticing tropical twist with the distillery’s unpeated spirit matured in Hungarian Tokaji wine casks.

Both expressions have been matured for six years and are the first age statements in the Small Batch Series – a range of limited edition, experimental cask-finished whiskies.

Mike Hayward, co-founder of The Glasgow Distillery, commented:

“These expressions benefit from extended secondary maturations, showcasing the expertise in cask management amongst the team we have here at The Glasgow Distillery. “Glasgow 1770 Cognac Cask Finish combines three unpeated Cognac casks with two peated casks for a lightly peated release. Initially matured within first fill ex-bourbon casks, this characteristically fruity release has been finished for an extended three years and 4 months within exceptional Cognac casks to offer notes of sweet smoke, rich honey, poached pear, dried apple, and vanilla ice cream.

“Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish showcases our fruit forward unpeated single malt with a rare Hungarian sweet wine cask influence. Initially matured within first fill ex-bourbon casks, this release has undergone an extended secondary maturation of three years and six months in Tokaji wine casks resulting in notes of tropical mango, pineapple orange, dried apricot, cashew nuts, manuka honey, and nutmeg spice.”

Housed in the distillery’s signature industrial bottles, Glasgow 1770 Cognac Cask Finish has been bottled at 58% ABV with 2250 bottles available. Glasgow 1770 Tokaji Cask Finish is available at 54.8% ABV with a limited run of 1300 bottles.

All releases are available on The Glasgow Distillery website and in specialist retailers across the UK, with an RRP of £59.00.