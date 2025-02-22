Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet Whiskys in Japan, Teil 2

Eine Massenverkostung (die natürlich nicht an einem Tag stattfand, sondern wohl über die Tage der Reise von Angus MacRaild nach und in Japan) ist der heutige Beitrag auf Whiskyfun – nicht nur japanische Whiskys, sondern auch schottische, die in Japan verkostet wurden. Auch hier fast nur ausgezeichnete oder sehr gute Wertungen, selbst der niedrigste Score liegt immer noch bei 84 Punkten.

Unsere Tabelle verschafft Ihnen einen Überblick über das Tasting, die ausführlichen Notes sind das Klicken unseres Links wie immer mehr als wert…

Abfüllung Punkte

Michel Couvreur 31 yo 1967 ‘Very Sherried Single Single’ (56%, OB, sherry) 91 Tomatin 27 yo 1962/1989 (46%, Cadenhead Dumpy) 89 Brora 23 yo 1981 (46% First Cask, cask #1556) 91 Glenburgie 1963/2003 (40%, Gordon & MacPhail, licensed bottling, sherry) 90 Ben Wyvis 27 yo 1972 (45.9%, OB for Japan, cask #745, 187 bottles) 90 Dornoch 5 yo 2019/2024 (56.2%, OB, cask #170, 1st fill ex-rye octave, 82 bottles) 89 Longmorn 39 yo 1969/2009 ‘Book of Kells’ (58.9%, Gordon & MacPhail for Mash Tun, Kask Tokyo and Japan Import System, cask #5298, refill sherry butt, 460 bottles) 95 Springbank 1970/1993 ‚West Highland Malt – Local Barley‘ (46%, OB, cask #1767, 280 bottles) 93 Shizuoka 2019/2023 (55.5%, OB Private Cask, cask #438, bourbon, 60 bottles) 84 Chichibu 2016/2024 (61%, OB, cask #5967, bourbon barrel, 177 bottles) 89 Yamazakura Asaka 6 yo 2018/2024 (61%, OB ‘Ghost Series No.22 for Aloha Whisky Bar’, cask #6222, 2nd fill bourbon barrel) 87 Glen Grant 14 yo (75 proof, Gordon & MacPhail for Block Grey & Block, early 1970s) 90 Laggan Mill 7 yo 2006/2013 (55.5%, Cooper’s Choice for Shinanoya, sherry hogshead, 300 bottles) 89 Inchgower 25 yo 1998/2024 (48%, Club Qing for Edward Zeng, two bourbon barrels, 193 bottles) 88 Chichibu 2014/2023 (61.4%, OB for Michiel Wigman, cask #3416, 1st fill bourbon barrel, 166 bottles) 90