Scotch erhält in Argentinien die geografische Angabe (g. A.) als Schutzstatus

Ein wichtiger Erfolg für die schottische Whiskyindustrie kann aus Argentinien vermeldet werden: Dort hat man Scotch den Schutzstatus als geografische Angabe (g. A.) gewährt, als erstem internationalen Produkt überhaupt. Das bedeutet, dass das Label Scotch nur solche Whisky tragen dürfen, die auch in Schottland hergestellt wurden. Damit kann man auch als argentinische Behörde nun leichter gegen Fälschungen vorgehen, die sich als Scotch Whisky ausgeben, aber keine sind.

Der britische Handelsminister Douglas Alexander sagte dazu:

„Scotch Whisky is the first foreign product to receive special protection in Argentina which is testament to not only the strength of our trade ties with Argentina, but the prestige and reach of Scotland’s world-renowned product.

“This is another win for an industry already bolstered by our deal with India which slashes whisky tariffs by half immediately and then down even further in the years to come, demonstrating our action to boost Scotland’s businesses and delivering economic growth under the Plan for Change.”