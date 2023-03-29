Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh wird um ca. 3 Millionen Pfund ausgebaut

Jede Menge Geld nimmt man bei der Scotch Whisky Experience auf der Royal Mile in Edinburgh in die Hand: Für ungefähr 3 Millionen Pfund wird man die Besucherattraktion ausbauen. Die Arbeiten dafür haben schon begonnen und werden bis in den Sommer andauern. Arbeiten, die das Besuchserlebnis stören könnten, so versichert die SWE, werden außerhalb der Öffnungszeiten durchgeführt werden.

Edinburgh’s Scotch Whisky Experience Invests in the Future

This year will see a major investment, anticipated to be in the region of £3 million, in one of Scotland’s premier visitor destinations. The Scotch Whisky Experience is a five-star attraction operating from the top of Edinburgh’s busy Royal Mile.

The Experience has been educating and enthusing visitors about Scotch whisky for over 30 years already welcoming more than 8.5 million visitors from around the globe, in addition the Amber Restaurant and Whisky Bar accommodate corporate events and private dinners.

The Scotch Whisky Experience brings the joys of Scotland’s whisky heritage to a worldwide audience. The substantial investment of £3 million will enhance the visitor experience, with work already underway, this will reflect the premium nature of Scotch whisky. With tour options to suit both whisky lovers and those with a passing interest, the new tour experience will include technology not yet seen at a visitor experience in the UK.

Susan Morrison, Chief Executive of The Scotch Whisky Experience, said:

“we’ll be creating a theatrical and magical experience to tell the story of Scotch whisky production, blended with technologies which we believe have never before been used in a visitor experience. Our team have been nurturing this vision since well before the pandemic, and excitement is building. We can’t tell you more yet, but we promise that what we have in store will be breathtaking and truly unique.”

The Scotch Whisky Experience was first created when 19 individual Scotch whisky companies jointly invested in showcasing the industry to international visitors. The Scotch Whisky Experience remains a key partner for the industry. Representing a significant proportion of the Scotch whisky distillers companies, the experience has new distillers joining all the time as more and more distilleries are built all across Scotland.

The Scotch whisky industry is a very considerable player in both Scotland and the UK representing £5.5 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the economy with 11,000 people directly employed in Scotland, 7,000 of those jobs in rural areas. In 2021, Scotch Whisky accounted for a remarkable 22% of all UK food & drink exports.

(Source: Scotch Whisky Association, Jan-Dec 2021 data)

Education is a key ingredient in the success of Scotch whisky with its unique and complex heritage. The product of the distillation of water, barley and yeast it encompasses a huge range of possible expressions based on differences of age, source of ingredients, region, type of maturation and the production process itself. The industry offer includes many varieties of single malts, product of just one distillery, and a huge range of blended whiskies made by the highly-skilled Master Blenders. The Scotch Whisky Experience’s new investment is destined to bring even more visitors into this extraordinary world of Scotland’s whisky heritage.

Work commenced in early January and will be completed by Summer 2023. Any disruptive work will be undertaken outside opening hours and will not impact on tour experiences, Amber restaurant or private events.

