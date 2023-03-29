Loch Lomond bringt zwei neue limitierte Abfüllungen für das Golf Open in Liverpool

Unsere Leser kennen sie bereits, denn wir haben über sie hier im Januar und hier vor wenigen Tagen als TTB-Neuheiten berichtet – nun sind sie offiziell angekündigt: Für das Golf Open in Liverpool bringt Loch Lomond den Loch Lomond The Open Course Edition 2023 und den Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2023. Währen ersterer Whisky ohne Altersangabe abgefüllt wurde und in UK um 45 Pfund erhältlich sein wird, so ist der Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2023 22 Jahre alt und wird 240 Pfund kosten. In UK sind sie jetzt erhältlich, bei uns werden sie wohl auch nicht lange auf sich warten lassen.

Was gibt es geschmacklich über die beiden Whiskys zu sagen? Der Loch Lomond The Open Course Edition 2023 soll in der Nase Noten von Honig, Pfirsich, Melone, Zitrone und Ingwer zeigen, am Gauen dann Noten von Grapefruit, Vanille, Karamell, Ananas und Mango am Gaumen.

Der Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2023 bringt in der Nase Noten von Rose, Beerenfrüchten, Pfirsich und Birne, der Gaumen hingegen bringt den Geschmack von roten Beeren, Obstgartenfrüchten, Himbeerpfirsich, cremiger Vanille und dunkler Schokolade.

Eine Neuheit bei beiden Flaschen ist, dass man auf den Verpackungen einen QR-Code findet, mit denen man eine Augmented Reality erfahrung starten kann, die auf unterhaltsame Weise auch viel Wissen über Golf vermitteln soll.

Hier noch die offizielle Presseaussendung dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Loch Lomond Whiskies Introduces New Single Malt Whiskies to Celebrate The Open

Loch Lomond Open Special Edition and Loch Lomond Open Course Edition convey exceptional flavours crafted from remarkable stills

Loch Lomond Whiskies, The Spirit of The Open, has introduced two new limited-edition expressions to its portfolio of award-winning whiskies.

Loch Lomond Open Special Edition and Loch Lomond Open Course Collection have been released to mark The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Billed as golf’s most prestigious event,

The Open is the sport’s original championship, bringing together the best players in the world, who will tee off in July.

Presented in a striking black and silver carton, these limited-edition single malt whiskies perfectly capture Loch Lomond Whiskies’ distinctive distillery style, developed using Scotland’s only Straight Neck Stills. Using this innovative distilling method, master blender

Michael Henry has the creative freedom to explore flavour in a more inventive way, carefully shaping the character of the whisky at the point of distillation. The final result is an elegant spirit with a distinctive fruit flavour.

Loch Lomond Open Course Edition (£240) is an Organic 22 Years Old single malt whisky distilled in 2000 on the banks of Loch Lomond. A highly exclusive whisky, with only 4,500 bottles available globally, it is finely crafted in tribute to the people, players and courses at the heart of The Open.

Certified Organic and distilled in a combination of the remarkable Straight Neck Stills and more traditional Swan Neck Stills, it is a complex whisky which perfectly showcases Loch Lomond Whiskies’ adeptness and ingenuity in whisky making. Over the course of 22 years’ maturation the orchard fruit intensify, creating a whisky characterised by flavours of tropical fruit, pineapple, mango, grapefruit and vanilla with a hint of toasted oak, ginger and cinnamon on the finish.

Adding to this year’s golf range is Loch Lomond Open Special Edition (£45). This exceptional single malt whisky was created in partnership with Loch Lomond Whiskies’ long term golf ambassador, Colin Montgomerie – one of Scotland’s most legendary golfing figures. The whisky was aged in American Oak casks before finishing its maturation journey in the rich red wine Rioja Alta Reserva cask which brings out the whisky’s unique notes of red berry, orchard fruit and creamy vanilla with dark chocolate which complement the soft smoke on the finish.

Both Loch Lomond Open Course Collection and Loch Lomond Open Special Edition are non-chill filtered to keep things as nature intended.

In a first for Loch Lomond Whiskies, each pack is designed with a QR code that will take consumers to an Augmented Reality digital experience. In addition to seeing the Claret Jug appear in 3D, consumers will be able to access exclusive golf content celebrating some of the most historic championship moments as well as immersive video content, inspired by The Spirit of The Open.

“The Open is one of the most prestigious events in the world of golf and we are proud to be a part of the journey, supporting the 151st championship with this incredible range of limited-edition whiskies.

“Our golf range is always incredibly popular, and these two new limited-edition single malt whiskies will not disappoint.

“We have been distilling whisky on the banks of Loch Lomond since 1814, crafting fine single malts which are every bit as delicious as the landscape is stunning. Pushing the boundaries of distillation, we explore new and inventive ways to bring flavour to life.

“These new exceptional and complex single malts epitomise our ingenuity in whisky making, perfectly showcasing what is possible with our unique Straight Neck Stills.” Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Whiskies Master Blender

Loch Lomond The Open Special Edition 2023 (ABV 46%, RRP £45) and Loch Lomond The Open Course Edition 2023 (ABV 48.2%, RRP £240) are available from www.lochlomondwhiskies.com now, and from specialist whisky retailers from 17 April.