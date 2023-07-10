Scotch Whisky Experience mit drei neuen Tour-Areas über Whiskyproduktion

Wenn Sie in Edinburgh auf der Royal Mile unterwegs sind, ist die Scotch Whisky Experience immer einen Abstecher wert. Seit kurzem sogar noch mehr, denn man hat dort drei neue Bereiche für Touren eingerichtet, die sich mit verschiedenen Facetten bei Whisky beschäftigen.

Was Sie bei „Origins„, „The Art of Whisky Making“ und „Maturation“ erwartet, lesen Sie in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

Three New Tour Areas Revealed at The Scotch Whisky Experience

By Ank Kumar – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=98613651

The Scotch Whisky Experience has revealed three new immersive tour areas which will open to the public in mid-July.

Visitors will be transported to a peaceful Highland glen, leaving the bustle of Edinburgh’s vibrant Royal Mile behind them. Beautiful immersive technology creates a tranquil introduction to the elements and ingredients that shape the spirit. This is “Origins”. Famous for our “four seasons in one day” visitors can discover the secret of how the landscape enriches the soft Scottish water and undulating barley fields turn from green to gold before the grains are harvested.

From the Origins we move to “The Art of Whisky Making”, where visitors will discover how single malt Scotch whisky is made. Mixing an enchanting kinetic sculpture with fascinating media, the distilling process can be seen from inside and out. The process is visualised in a way never seen before, embodying the art of whisky making.

The pure new spirit moves to “Maturation”. Seated inside the cask visitors will witness the charring, firing and filling, allowing for a unique and magical view of how the cask changes the character of the whisky as the years tick past.

The three new immersive areas form part of the full tour experience. Setting the scene for how single malt Scotch is produced, before discovering the whisky producing regions, the art of blending, and tasting a dram in one of the world’s largest Scotch whisky collections.

Susan Morrison, Chief Executive of The Scotch Whisky Experience, said “We are so excited to share the new experience with our visitors. This is the culmination of three year’s hard work by our passionate team. The immersive storytelling and brilliant technology within the tour will offer visitors a real insight into Scotch whisky.”

Following three years of careful planning, the new experiences have replaced the “barrel ride”. The Scotch Whisky Experience has combined technologies in an exciting new way, not yet seen at a visitor attraction in the UK.

The story of whisky production has been brought to life. It will entertain and enchant new generations of whisky lovers discovering whisky for the first time.

The July launch of the new tour at The Scotch Whisky Experience will ensure even more visitors learn about the extraordinary world of Scotland’s whisky heritage.

“The maturation process is highly complex but this portrays it perfectly.” Richard Paterson, Master Blender, Whyte and Mackay

“There is nowhere you can see how whisky matures like this.” Sandy Hyslop, Master Blender, Pernod Ricard

“This newest addition to Edinburgh’s tourist attractions continues our mission of showcasing Scotland’s national drink in a very contemporary, modern way.” Malcolm Leask, Managing Director, International Beverage and Chairman of The Scotch Whisky Experience

The Scotch Whisky Experience

The Scotch Whisky Experience has been sharing the delights of Scotch whisky to a global audience of 8.5 million visitors for more than 35 years and is one of Edinburgh’s five-star attractions.

The new tour experience is included in our Silver, Gold and Platinum whisky tours.

The Scotch Whisky Experience is a five-star visitor attraction, where visitors learn about all aspects of Scotch whisky, situated on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile. As well as tours and tastings, guests can purchase whisky and souvenirs in the shop or enjoy a meal at the Amber Restaurant & Whisky Bar.

The Scotch Whisky Experience is also home to one of the largest whisky collections in the world, The Diageo Claive Vidiz Scotch Whisky Collection.

The Experience is available in 20 languages with family-friendly and tailored tours and is fully wheelchair accessible.

Open daily with tours available from 10:00 – 17:00

(extended hours at weekends and high season)

Tours range from £21.00 per person and are available to book online at: www.scotchwhiskyexperience.co.uk