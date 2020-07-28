Dienstag, 28. Juli 2020, 13:32:36
Serge und Angus verkosten: Springbank – Jubiläumsverkostung zum 18. Geburtstag von Whiskyfun

Ein Artikel über die Geschichte von Whiskyfun - und ein Monster-Tasting mit Abfüllungen aus der Brennerei Springbank

Ein längerer Artikel von Angus MacRaild über die 18 Jahre, die Whiskyfun jetzt bereits die Whiskywelt mit Tasting Notes versorgt, und eine gemeinsame Verkostung von Whiskys aus der Brennerei Springbank in der Whiskyregion Campbeltown – das sind die Geburtstagsgeschenke, die man uns auf der sicherlich wichtigsten Verkostungsseite der Whiskyszene heute liefert. Und natürlich bedeutet Springbank auch fast schon eine Bank auf hohe Qualität und damit ebenso hohe Wertungen – und wann bekommt ein zehnjähriger Standard schon einmal gleich 90 Punkte?

Viel Vergnügen mit dem interessanten Artikel und der Verkostung, die sie beide hier finden:

  • Springbank 14 yo 2003/2017 (57.1%, OB for 30th Anniversary of Cadenhead Edinburgh shop, ex-Guadeloupe rum barrel, 186 bottles): 90 Punkte
  • Springbank 10 yo (46%, OB, +/-2020): 90 Punkte
  • Springbank 18 yo (46%, OB, rotation 2019):90 Punkte
  • Springbank 19 yo 2000/2020 (50.8%, The Whisky Kingdom for Wu Dram Clan, refill sherry hogshead, cask #669, 249 bottles): 90 Punkte
  • Springbank 24 yo 1994/2019 (46.2%, OB for UK, sherry hogshead, 294 bottles): 87 Punkte
  • Springbank 22 yo 1995/2018 (44.3%, Svenska Eldvatten, refill sherry hogshead, cask #498, 137 bottles): 85 Punkte
  • Springbank 24 yo 1993/2018 (52.7%, SCOMA 40th Anniversary, cask #14, refill sherry hogshead, 300 bottles): 92 Punkte
  • Springbank 25 yo 1993 (47.3%, Exclusive Malts, Creative Whisky Co., 1 bottle): 85 Punkte
  • Springbank 27 yo 1993/2020 (51.3%, Whiskybroker for It’s All About Springbank, cask #26, refill bourbon hogshead, 200 bottles): 92 Punkte
  • Springbank 21 yo (100proof, OB, +/-1970): 95 Punkte
  • Springbank 50 yo 1919/1970 (66.3 proof, OB for UK): 88 Punkte
  • Springbank 28 yo 1967/1996 (46%, OB, Germany): 80 Punkte
  • Springbank 1972/1991 (59.0%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #27.17): 94 Punkte
  • Springbank 33 yo 1967/2000 (50.9%, Blackadder, hogshead, cask #1562, 220 bottles): 92 Punkte
  • Springbank (?) 26 yo 1969/1995 (51.7%, Signatory Vintage Decanter, sherry, 790 bottles): 93 Punkte
  • Springbank 20 yo 1995/2015 (53%, SCOMA, refill port, cask #42, 537 bottles): 89 Punkte
  • Springbank 22 yo 1997/2020 (55.4%, OB, Private Cask for HMMJ, refill sherry, cask #582, 191 bottles): 92 Punkte
