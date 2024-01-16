Die Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), als Interessensverband der schottischen Whiskyproduzenten, hat gestern in einer Mitteilung (Sie finden diese beispielsweise im The Herald of scotland) die Bedeutung des Scotch Whiskys für die britische Wirtschaft nochmals deutlich herausgestellt.

So brachte die schottische Whiskyindustrie der britischen Wirtschaft im Jahr 2022 7,1 Milliarden Pfund ein. Die Bruttowertschöpfung (BWS) von Whisky sei im Jahr 2022 seit 2018 um 29 % gestiegen. Der Wert dieser Branche allein für Schottland liege 5,3 Milliarden Pfund, dies entspräche etwa 3 % der gesamten BWS. Scotch Whisky machte 77 % der schottischen Getränke- und Getränkeexporte sowie 26 % des gesamten Vereinigten Königreichs aus.

Im gesamten Vereinigten Königreich sichert Scotch Whisky 66.00 Arbeitsplätze, davon allein 41.000 in Schottland. Im vergangenen Jahrzehnt seien 24.000 Arbeitsplätze geschaffen worden, heißt es in der Mitteilung.

Vor der Vorstellung des britischen Haushaltsplans am 6. März und den diesjährigen Wahlen im Vereingten Königreich sei es von entscheidender Bedeutung, so Mark Kent, Chief Executive der SWA, dass die Branche von der Regierung unterstützt wird, damit Unternehmen weiterhin in die britische Wirtschaft investieren können.

“The past five years have been turbulent for our sector, as we faced retaliatory tariffs in the United States, in addition to the global pandemic and the knock-on economic pressures.“ “The Scotch whisky industry has remained resilient, with capital investment directed towards fulfilling our collective sustainability ambitions, creating world-class visitor attractions, and building more distilleries that will help boost jobs and growth.“

Der Minister für Schottland, Alister Jack, begrüßte den Bericht und lobte die „lebenswichtige Bedeutung“ des Sektors für Schottland, wie The Herald of scotland schreibt.

“The UK Government wholeheartedly supports the industry.” “Scotch is not just Scotland’s but the UK’s most valuable food and drink export and that’s why we’ve given it 10 cuts or freezes in duty at the last 11 budgets, as well as removing punitive tariffs imposed on the US market.“ “We are pushing forward with new and robust global trade agreements that will continue to safeguard the interest of Scotch whisky, ensuring that the unique characteristics and reputation of Scotch are protected.”

Und Neil Gray, Schotland Wellbeing Economy Secretary, fügte hinzu:

“Continued growth in global markets means more jobs and investment across Scotland, our communities benefit and it entices visitors and residents to experience the incredible offer we have here in Scotland. “The Scottish Government will continue to work with the whisky sector to drive further growth and success.”