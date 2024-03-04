Montag, 04. März 2024, 15:07:36
HintergrundSchottland

SWA mit neuem Chairman des Councils

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, Chairman und CEO bei Chivas Brothers, übernimmt diese Aufgabe für die nächsten zwei Jahre

Das Council der Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), welches aus 16 Vertretern der SWA-Mitgliedsunternehmen besteht, erhält einen neuen Chairman. Nachdem zuvor ein Vertreter Diageos den Vorsitz inne hatte, übernimmt nun Jean-Etienne Gourgues, Chairman und CEO bei Chivas Brothers seit Juli 2021, diesen Posten. Diesen wird er nun zwei Jahre lang besetzen und steht dem Council vor, welches sich viermal im Jahr trifft.

Credit:Scotch Whisky Association

Bei The spirtis business wird Gourgues zitiert mit:

“The SWA has been instrumental in transforming Scotch into a global success. Now more than ever, it’s vital that we work together as an industry to meet common challenges, recognising that we can achieve more through collaboration than we can by standing alone.

“I look forward to working with my fellow council members to secure a bright future for Scotch, taking forward all we’ve learned [over] the past 200 years to pave a sustainable, responsible path ahead.”

