Neu: Midleton Very Rare Vintage 2024

Gleichzeitig zur Midleton Very Rare 40th Anniversary Ruby Edition (wir berichteten) veröffentlichen die Irish Distillers auch ihren Irish Whiskey Midleton Very Rare 2024 Vintage. Diese Kombination aus Single Pot Still- und Single Grain Irish Whiskeys reifte in einer Mischung aus first fill ex-American whiskey oak barrels und einer kleinen Zahl von refill ex-American whiskey oak barrels. Für Midleton Very Rare Vintage 2024 wurden eine Reihe traditioneller Pot-Still-Whiskys verwendet, die leichte, mittlere und schwere Stile beinhalten und Noten von reifem Apfel und süßer Birne einbringen. Im Vergleich zum letztjährigen Edition wurde der Anteil des Single Grain Irish Whiskeys leicht erhöht, dies verleiht dem Irish Whiskey blumige, Rosenwasser- und Kräuternoten, wie es in der Pressemitteilung heißt.

Midleton Very Rare 2024 Vintage ist mit 40 % Vol. abgefüllt und seit dem 28. Februar in den USA, Irland, Großbritannien, China, Taiwan, Hongkong, Korea, Singapur, Deutschland, Kanada, Australien, Frankreich, Österreich, der Schweiz, Polen, Bulgarien, Italien, Norwegen, Schweden, Belgien, der Karibik, Niederlande, Ungarn, Tschechischen Republik, Slowakei, am Persischen Golf, Nordirland, im Global Travel Retail und im Irish Distillers‘ Brand Homes zum UVP von 240 € erhältlich.

Midleton Very Rare 2024 Vintage Tasting Notes

Nose: Richly scented vanilla with delightful floral and herbal notes to the fore, while aromas of orchard fruits gently build over time, adding ripe apple and sweet pear. The pot still spices, complemented by the nuanced American oak, add warming notes of cinnamon, clove and freshly mown hay that mingle with the delectable notes of toffee and heather honey.

Taste: Silky smooth and luscious at first with mouth-watering tropical fruit notes of peach and nectarine, combining effortlessly with the decadent tastes of crème brûlée, toffee-apple and chocolate dipped honeycomb. The delicate floral grain qualities and full-bodied pot still spices combine seamlessly with the charred oak influences, showcasing a wonderfully balanced yet complex and elegant whiskey.

Finish: Lasting finish which sees the fruits and American oak continue to softly linger until the very end.