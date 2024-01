Britische Regierung verliert durch Anhebung der Alkoholsteuer 98 Millionen Pfund – sagt die SWA

“Since increasing duty by 10.1%, tax revenue has fallen sharply. There is an inescapable conclusion – the tax rise hasn’t worked and the chancellor should cut alcohol duty in the budget on 6 March. Doing so will support the public finances and businesses, including pubs and restaurants. The chancellor should also remember that Scotch whisky and spirits represent a third of hospitality alcohol sales – so, if he wants to back pubs, then he needs to cut all alcohol duty, not just products coming out of a tap under his ‘Brexit pubs guarantee’.”

Mark Kent, Chief Executive der SWA