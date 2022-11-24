SWA veröffentlicht aktualisierte Karte der schottischen Whiskydestillerien – hier kostenlos zum Herunterladen

Insgesamt 139 aktive Whisky- und Graindestillerien (132 davon Whiskybrennereien) listet die aktualisierte Karte der Scotch Whisky Association auf, die Sie auf der Webseite der SWA oder hier direkt bei uns ansehen, aber auch herunterladen können.

Das schreibt die SWA in der Einleitung zur Karte:

Many countries produce whisky, but Scotch Whisky can only be made in Scotland. By law, Scotch Whisky must be distilled and matured in Scotland for a minimum of 3 years in oak casks, and made from just three natural ingredients – water, cereals and yeast – at distilleries located across the country.

Scotland is home to over 130 malt and grain distilleries, making it the greatest concentration of whisky production in the world. Many of the Scotch Whisky distilleries featured on this map bottle some of their production for sale as Single Malt (i.e. the product of one distillery) or Single Grain Whisky.

The majority of Scotch Whisky is consumed as Blended Scotch Whisky. This means as many as 60 of the different Single Malt and Single Grain Whiskies are blended together, ensuring that the individual Scotch Whiskies harmonise with one another and the quality and flavour of each individual blend remains consistent over time.

Malt whisky is classified in one of five main categories – Highland, Lowland, Speyside, Islay and Campbeltown – according to the geographical location of the distillery in which it is made. In many ways, the geography and climate of each region influences the character of the whisky produced there.