Serge verkostet: Noch mehr Caol Ila eimerweise – 3. Auflage

THE SWISS WHISKY FESTIVAL – Das Original und die älteste und grösste Whiskymesse (ex Whiskyschiff Zürich) der Schweiz findet dieses Jahr vom 8. – 10. Dezember in der Trafohalle in Baden statt. Nebst 32 Ausstellern, die 150 Destillerien und über 1000 Whisky anbieten, ist dieses Jahr ebenfalls eine Zigarren-Messe integriert und 7 Masterclass-Seminare werden angeboten. Das Trafo-Whisky-Pub sorgt für leibliches Wohl – und faites vos jeux im Little Casino.

Weitere Infos unter: Home – The Swiss Whisky Festival :: ehemals Whiskyschiff Zürich 2021 :: 8.12 – 10.12.2022 (whisky-festival.ch)

Tickets unter: The Swiss Whisky Festival | Baden (eventfrog.ch)