Serge verkostet: Noch mehr Caol Ila eimerweise – 3. Auflage

Caol Ila ist ja eine der wenigen Brennereien von Diageo, die unabhängige Abfüller (fast immer) freizügig mit Whisky versogrt. Und so verwundert es nicht, dass es davon auch viel am Markt zu finden gibt.
Auch heute hat Serge Valentin neun Abfüllungen verkostet, darunter auch die neue Abfüllung des Wu Dram Clans, die diesmal die Krone mit 92 Punkten für sich beansprucht:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Caol Ila 15 yo 2006/2021 (55.3%, Alambic Classique, Special Vintage Selection, bourbon barrel, cask #21015, 263 bottles)
|90
|Caol Ila 15 yo (54.6%, Cadenhead, Online Tasting Week, bourbon hogshead, 2021)
|86
|Caol Ila 18 yo 2003/2022 (53%, Whisky Sponge, refill hogshead, ’54‘, 273 bottles)
|89
|Caol Ila 18 yo 2003/2022 (53%, Whisky Sponge, refill hogshead, ’55‘, 248 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2011/2021 (54.8%, The Whisky Cask Company, Bordeaux cask, cask #900043, 332 bottles)
|83
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2012/2022 (51.1%, Adelphi, cask #302779, 256 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2008/2021 (54.2%, Duckhammer’s Rare & Fine Spirits for Wu Dram Clan and Whisky Jace, hogshead, 121 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2010/2021 (56.8%, Fable Whisky, The Ghost Piper of Clanyard Bay, barrel, cask #313845, 304 bottles)
|90
|Caol Ila 32 yo 1990/2022 (51.5%, OB, Casks of Distinction, Wu Dram Clan, Pierrick Guillaume and The WhiskyNerds, refill American oak hogshead, cask #6223, 181 bottles)
|92