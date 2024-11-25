Talisker und The Gallivant Camber Sands präsentieren Drams in the Dunes

Sollten Sie in der nächsten Zeit im The Gallivant Boutique Hotel im Süden Englands, genauer gesagt in Camber, eine Übernachtung geplant haben, so finden Sie dort eine besondere Attraktion, die die Südküste mit der Insel Skye verbindet: Gemeinsam mit dem Hotel veranstaltet dort nämlich die Destillerie Talisker Outdoor-Verkostungen für die Gäste des Hotels. Auf einer self-guided tour entlang des Strandes gibt es Talisker 10yo zu verkosten, und dazu eine Talisker Hot Chocolate – plus englischen Käse, den man dann zu zweit im Schutz der Dünen genießen kann. Und zwar gut geschützt im Outdoor-Outfit von Finisterre, das man für die Zeit der Tour zur Verfügung gestellt bekommt.

Erfahren Sie mehr über „Drams in the Dunes“ – es läuft noch bis inklusive 31. Januar 2025:

London, UK – November 2024, – This winter, Talisker Whisky partners with boutique hotel The Gallivant Camber Sands to launch Drams in the Dunes, an immersive whisky experience designed to connect guests with the untamed beauty of the British coastline. From 21st November 2024, to 31st January 2025, whisky-lovers will have the opportunity to stay at The Gallivant Camber Sands and enjoy an exclusive, sensory-driven whisky experience crafted to foster a deep connection with nature and Talisker’s celebrated heritage.

With this unique escapade, Talisker brings its beloved 10 Year Old single malt to the forefront. Known for its bold maritime notes, Talisker unfolds with aromas of sea spray and coastal breeze, capturing the rugged Isle of Skye where it’s made. The whisky’s palate offers hints of fresh sea salt and smoky sweetness, followed by warming spices and a peppery finish, evoking the wildness of the sea and the warmth of fireside nights.

As part of Drams in the Dunes, guests will embark on a scenic coastal self-guided walk, fully immersing themselves in the rugged coastal surroundings that echo Talisker’s bold character. They’ll be treated to a dram of Talisker 10 Year Old and a warming Talisker Hot Chocolate, complemented by a beach-ready food pairing of British cheeses in the shelter of the dunes.

Complete with sustainable outerwear from Talisker’s partner, Finisterre – including a dry robe jacket and blanket – Drams in the Dunes combines comfort with outdoor adventure, offering guests an unforgettable experience on the winter coast. These items will be provided for the duration of the experience, enhancing the immersion without being take-home gifts.

At The Gallivant’s bar, whisky lovers can also explore Talisker-inspired cocktails, including the Campfire Hot Chocolate and the refreshing Storr Highball, both perfect for warming up after a day spent in the great outdoors. Additionally, guests can enjoy an Oyster Happy Hour, where they can have unlimited/multiple fresh oysters to pair with their single serve of Talisker 10-Year-Old for a delightful coastal experience that beautifully complements the whisky’s character.

Drams in the Dunes is available exclusively to overnight guests at The Gallivant from 21st November 2024, through 31st January 2025. For booking details, please visit this LINK. Prices start from £29 for the Drams in the Dunes experience.