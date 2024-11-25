Brown-Forman: Campbell P. Brown tritt als Chairman zurück, Marshall B. Farrer folgt nach

Brown-Forman, Besitzer von Marken wie Jack Daniel’s und den schottischen Destillerien Glendronach, Benriach und Glenglassaugh, informiert über eine Veränderung im Board of Directors: Campbell P. Brown (er ist der Ur- Ur- Großenkel des Gründers) gibt seinen Posten als Chairman auf und, sollte er bei der Jahresversammlung erneut gewählt werden, macht als ordentliches Mitglied des Boards weiter. Nachfolger als Chair wird Marshall B. Farrer, ein weiterer Nachfahre des Gründers in der fünften Generation und bereits jetzt Mitglied des Board.

Hier die Aussendung dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BROWN-FORMAN ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIR

Succession Reinforces Long-Term Focus of Company

November 25, 2024, LOUISVILLE, KY — Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BFA, BFB) announced today that Campbell P. Brown will step down as Chair of the Brown-Forman Board of Directors in July. Subject to his reelection at the annual meeting, he will continue to serve on the Board as a Director. Marshall B. Farrer, a fifth-generation descendent of the company’s founder and a current Director of the Board, will assume the role of Chair of the Board, subject to his reelection to the Board.

“It has been an honor to serve as Chair of the Board and to work alongside the many talented professionals who comprise Brown-Forman’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team. Brown-Forman has always believed that thoughtful, well-planned leadership transitions strengthen our company for the long term. After working closely with Board leadership, the time is right to entrust the role of Chair to my cousin and fellow Board member, Marshall Farrer,”

said Campbell P. Brown, Chair of the Board.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Campbell for his exceptional leadership as Board Chair. His fresh perspectives, unwavering trust, and strategic guidance have been invaluable during his tenure. We are grateful for his steady hand and approach, which have significantly contributed to Brown-Forman’s success,”

said Michael Todman, Lead Independent Director.

During Brown’s tenure, Brown-Forman continued its premium portfolio reshaping through the acquisitions of Gin Mare and Diplomático Rum. Brown led the Board through periods of significant volatility, including a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, macroeconomic challenges, and tariffs on American whiskey, and facilitated the selection and integration of four new Board members. His balanced thinking, depth of experience across the company’s organizations, and aptitude for bringing people together, provided a strong foundation of leadership through the four years served as Chair.

Brown-Forman President and CEO Lawson Whiting added,

“Campbell has been a strategic thought partner to me for many years. His unique perspective as a fifth-generation Brown family member and a leader with brand and commercial experience has been invaluable. Throughout his years of service, from employee to Board member to Board Chair, Campbell has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to Brown-Forman and its people.” “As we look to the future, Marshall’s strategic vision and deep industry expertise will be key as we navigate the next chapter of growth at Brown-Forman. This transition represents the continuation of a legacy of stewardship that underscores the shared belief that there is truly ‘Nothing Better in the Market’ than Brown-Forman.”

“Marshall’s exemplary leadership and understanding of the global potential of the company’s portfolio and partnerships will undoubtedly elevate Brown-Forman to new heights. The Board looks forward to collaborating with him to drive innovation and encourage the company’s long-term success,”

said Tracy Skeans, Chair, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

“Being named Chair of the Board is a profound honor, and I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by my fellow Board members. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Campbell and continuing our legacy of strategic growth,”

said Marshall B. Farrer, EVP, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, and Director.

Farrer will become the eleventh Brown family member and third fifth-generation family member to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Campbell P. Brown:

Campbell Brown became Chair of the Board of Directors at Brown‐Forman Corporation in 2021. Previously, he served as the President and Managing Director of Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, Brown‐Forman’s founding bourbon brand. A great-great grandson of Brown‐Forman’s founder, Brown worked at Brown-Forman for over 27 years and has served on the Board for eight years. He began his career by driving business development in emerging markets like India and Turkey. Upon returning to the U.S., he took on increasing responsibilities, including Brand Manager for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, and later, President of Old Forester. Brown is a founding member of the Brown‐Forman/Brown Family Shareholders Committee and served on the board of Dendrifund. He previously represented Brown‐Forman on the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Distillers Association.

Marshall B. Farrer:

Marshall Farrer, a fifth-generation Brown family shareholder, joined the Board of Directors in 2016. Marshall started his career at Brown‐Forman in 1998 as a Market Manager in the Wine Division in California, and has since held various positions of increasing responsibility. In 2006, he became Director of Latin America and the Caribbean, later moving to Sydney as Managing Director for Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific. He led the global expansion of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and managed the Global Travel Retail business. In 2020, Marshall relocated to Amsterdam and London as President of Europe and joined the Executive Leadership Team. He was named Executive Vice President and became, and continues to serve as, Brown‐Forman’s first Chief Strategic Growth Officer in 2023. Additionally, he has served on the Board of Directors of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) since May 2024.

About Brown-Forman:

Brown-Forman Corporation has been building exceptional spirits brands for more than 150 years, responsibly upholding our founding promise of “Nothing Better in the Market.” Our portfolio of premium brands includes the Jack Daniel’s Family of Brands, Woodford Reserve, Herradura, el Jimador, Korbel, New Mix, Old Forester, The Glendronach, Glenglassaugh, Benriach, Diplomático Rum, Chambord, Gin Mare, Fords Gin, Slane, and Coopers’ Craft. With a team of approximately 5,700 employees worldwide, we proudly share our passion for premium beverages in more than 170 countries. Discover more about us at Brown-Forman.com and stay connected through LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.