The Busker mit erster Small Batch Abfüllung

Die Irish Whiskey Marke The Busker ergänzt ihr Portfolio mit ihrem erstem small batch bottling. Nach einer Lagerung in First-Fill Bourbon Casks reifte der Single Pot Still Whiskey anschließend noch in Oloroso Sherry Butts aus europäischer Eiche. Master Blender Caroline Martin beschreibt den mit 46,3 % Vol. abgefüllten Whiskey so:

“This careful process has produced a whiskey that is richly aromatic and has tasting notes of leathery tobacco, soft lingering spice and sumptuous autumnal fruits – figs, sultanas, prunes and damsons, bound together with exquisite caramelised balsamic tones. Resinous notes of distinguished oak and fragrant sandalwood create an elegant, smooth finish.”

The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still wurde in der Royal Oak Distillery hergestellt und erscheint in Großbritannien mit einer UVP von £45 (etwas mehr als 50 € wären dies). Ob diese Abfüllung auch unsere Märkte erreicht, ist dem Artikel bei The spirtis business nicht zu entnehmen.