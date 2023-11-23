Donnerstag, 23. November 2023, 17:11:18
Suche auf Seite
IrlandNeue Whiskys

The Busker mit erster Small Batch Abfüllung

Der Irish Single Pot Still Whiskey reifte in erstbefüllten Bourbonfässern und anschließend in Oloroso-Sherry-Fässern

Die Irish Whiskey Marke The Busker ergänzt ihr Portfolio mit ihrem erstem small batch bottling. Nach einer Lagerung in First-Fill Bourbon Casks reifte der Single Pot Still Whiskey anschließend noch in Oloroso Sherry Butts aus europäischer Eiche. Master Blender Caroline Martin beschreibt den mit 46,3 % Vol. abgefüllten Whiskey so:

“This careful process has produced a whiskey that is richly aromatic and has tasting notes of leathery tobacco, soft lingering spice and sumptuous autumnal fruits – figs, sultanas, prunes and damsons, bound together with exquisite caramelised balsamic tones. Resinous notes of distinguished oak and fragrant sandalwood create an elegant, smooth finish.”

The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still wurde in der Royal Oak Distillery hergestellt und erscheint in Großbritannien mit einer UVP von £45 (etwas mehr als 50 € wären dies). Ob diese Abfüllung auch unsere Märkte erreicht, ist dem Artikel bei The spirtis business nicht zu entnehmen.

SourceThe spirits business
Vorheriger Artikel
North Point Distillery jetzt auch mit Single Malt Whisky
Nächster Artikel
Suntory erhöht Whisky-Preise in Japan

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2023 Whiskyexperts GmbH