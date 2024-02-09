The Spirits Business: Interview mit Bruce Russell, Wild Turkey

Die Russells bestimmen seit drei Generationen den Bourbon von Wild Turkey: Jimmy Russell, Eddie Russell und jetzt Eddies Sohn Bruce Russell, der 2022 zum Associate Blender ernannt wurde und wohl in der Destillerie weitere Karriereschritte vor sich hat.

The Spirit Business hat jetzt ein Interview mit Bruce Russell veröffentlicht, in dem er über seine Arbeit und den „Familienbetrieb“ in der Destillerie spricht. Aber auch seine Sicht auf die Zukunft der amerikanischen Whiskey-Kategorie kommt im Interview zur Sprache:

Q: What do you think are some key trends in the American whiskey category at the moment?

Bruce Russell: I think higher proof and extra age. You see it in a lot of industries that boom – first, everybody just wants it. Then, once everybody has it, they want something better. So we’re starting to see more age-statement, higher-end and higher-proof products.

Rye whiskey is the fastest growing American whiskey category. So we’ll hopefully see more rye whiskey, especially internationally. There’s a huge demand for it.

The next thing is to find out what our customers want. The trend for a while has been cask finishes – but now we’re hearing from our consumers that they’ve had enough of cask finishes. Now they want more old school, big, bold Bourbon.