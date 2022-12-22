The Whisky Ambassadors’ Auction 2022 versteigert Raritäten für einen guten Zweck

Auch in diesem Jahr gibt es wieder die Whisky Ambassadors’ Auction auf Whisky Auctioneer, zu Gunsten von The BEN, einer Charity Organisation der Whiskyindustrie. Wie in den beiden Jahren zuvor gibt es interessante Abfüllungen in der Online-Auktion zu versteigern, und wenn man eine davon ergattern kann, dann hat man nicht nur die Freude an der Beute, sondern auch das schöne Gefühl, eine gute Sache unterstützt zu haben.

Hier die Info zur Auktion, die heute beginnt und bis 9. Januar offen ist:

The BEN Whisky Ambassadors’ auction 2022/2023

The third Whisky Ambassadors’ auction is only days away with all proceeds going to Scottish drinks industry charity, The BEN.

WHISKY AMBASSADORS AND WHISKY AUCTIONEER RAISE VITAL FUNDS FOR DRINKS INDUSTRY

This is the third edition of the Ambassadors’ Whisky Auction that takes place in benefit of the BEN (the Scottish Drinks Industry Charity). The BEN has partnered with the world’s leading online whisky auction site, Whisky Auctioneer, to host the charity auction from 22 December – 9 January. All funds raised will be donated to the charity, including Whisky Auctioneer’s buyers commission.

Whisky Ambassadors from across the UK have once again collaborated to raise awareness and funds for the Scottish BEN. The charity supports people of all ages who work, or have worked, in the licensed trade with beneficiaries receiving annual financial assistance as well as discretionary one-off grants for emergency situations. The BEN has been inundated with applications for support since the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the industry. The charity must generate funds annually, mainly from events and donations.

When the call to donate bottles of whisky for a BEN Christmas auction came this year, there was no hesitation to participate. Trustee of The BEN and Marketing Communication Manager of Ardnamurchan Distillery Jenny Karlsson said:

“It was a late decision to go ahead with the auction this year, but after speaking with the team at Whisky Auctioneer we decided it would be possible to pull together a Christmas auction in a short period of time. I simply called on my fellow whisky industry colleagues and within days the donations started arriving in the office. I want everyone to know how generous this industry is, from writers, production managers, auctioneers and ambassadors, every single one wanted to partake in this event. We hope to raise a lot of money for The BEN, now we need your help to spread the word.”

Chris Gardner, Chief Executive at The BEN also added,

“We are touched by the continuing support and generosity from the whisky industry in these extremely trying times. There are some fantastic bottles up for grabs and we thank everyone who has contributed once again.”

Among the lot list you’ll find a spectacular bottle from Glenglassaugh distillery distilled in 1967, the stunning award-winning Glenturret 30 year old and a couple of 1 of 1 bottles such as a cask sample from a Paul Launois cask at the Ardnamurchan Distillery and a 26 year old single cask bottle from Glenfarclas Distillery. There is also a rather unusual donation of a retro 4.5 litre bar top bottle of 12 year old BenRiach which comes with its own pouring cradle. Also donated was the 100th copy of the highly sought after book ‘The Distilleries of Great Britain & Ireland’. 54 rare and diverse bottles of whisky are available to bid for from the 22nd of December.

Joe Wilson – Head Curator and Spirits Specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, said:

„It is a privilege to bring these lots to auction to support the brilliant work of The BEN, Scotland’s drink and hospitality industry charity. After two particularly challenging years, it is important that their cause is well supported and raises much-needed funds this winter. We are very thankful for the many bottles donated, and we’re sure they will generate much interest among whisky collectors and lovers globally.“

Online bidding will begin on Thursday 22 December and end Monday 9 January, follow this link for more information. To register for bids, visit whisky auctioneer .

About the BEN

The Scottish Wine and Spirit Merchants’ Benevolent Institution was founded in Glasgow in 1864 while the East of Scotland Licensed Trade Benevolent Institution was established in 1887, before the two organisations merged in 1976 to form the Benevolent Society of the Licensed Trade of Scotland – now commonly known as The BEN. https://www.bensoc.org.uk/

Offering financial, social and emotional support, The BEN has a large board of trustees from every section of the Trade, who work throughout Scotland and volunteer their time to help raise funds, manage the charity and support the delivery of services for beneficiaries.

About Whisky Auctioneer

Whisky Auctioneer is the global market leader and trusted authority on the buying and selling of whisky and spirits at auction. Founded in 2013 and located in Perth, Whisky Auctioneer utilises its expertise and knowledge combined with its auction platform, to increase interest and passion in the whisky and spirits community.