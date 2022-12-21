Whisky Auctioneer beendet das Jahr mit Verkäufen in der Höhe von über 50 Millionen Pfund

Ein phänomenales Jahr war 2022 für Whisky Actioneer, der nach eigenen Angaben führenden Auktionsplattform für Whisky. Man hat insgesamt Abfüllungen im Gesamtwert von über 50 Millionen Pfund versteigert, darunter mehrere Auktionsrekorde.

Einen Überblick über die Highlights des Jahres bietet die nachfolgende Presseaussendung, die uns das auch in Deutschland tätige Unternehmen für Sie geschickt hat:

WHISKY AUCTIONEER ENDS 2022 ON A HIGH WITH £50m HAMMER PRICE

The world-leading whisky auction site, Whisky Auctioneer, is celebrating a phenomenally successful 2022 after the total hammer price of lots sold through its auctions reached over £50 million.

New world records were set for distilleries across the industry such as Port Ellen, a legendary „lost“ distillery on Islay, after a 12 year old whisky bottled for the Queen’s Visit in 1980, reached a record-breaking £100,000. A 1974 vintage Ardbeg also became the most expensive bottle of Ardbeg ever sold, attaining a hammer price of £35,000.

The bottles were won by bidders in Hong Kong and Switzerland respectively, highlighting the increasing interest across the globe for rare whiskies.

Derbyshire’s White Peak distillery also saw strong results for its inaugural Wire Works whisky after Bottle No.1 sold for a hammer price of £9,900 becoming the most expensive bottle of English whisky sold at auction.

The Scottish company, headquartered in Perth, has welcomed 21 new staff members this year across the UK and Germany, bringing its total headcount to 74.

Iain McClune, Whisky Auctioneer’s founder, said:

“2022 was another year of progress at Whisky Auctioneer, with the opening of our London office, record-breaking results and the development of new and continued partnerships across the whisky industry. “As we reflect on 2022, it is amazing to look back on everything Whisky Auctioneer has achieved. 2023 will be our tenth anniversary which we are excited to celebrate, and I can’t wait to see how the next decade unfolds.“

Whisky Auctioneer welcomed over 10,500 new registered users and so far this year has seen 2.2million bids across 115,000 lots which were shipped to buyers in 67 countries around the world.

In 2022, following success at the headquarters in Central Scotland and the EU office in Germany, capacity increased further to support the whisky community with the opening of a London office.

Whisky Auctioneer partnered with brands across the industry to deliver a number of charity initiatives, including: Chivas Brothers, William Grant & Sons, Nc’nean, White Peak and more, raising £200,000 in the course of 2022. To date, the company has contributed to raising over £1m for those in need.

The final sale of 2022 will go live on 22 December and feature nearly 10,000 exceptional whiskies and spirits. Highlights include a 63 year old Ben Nevis distilled in 1926, over 400 Springbank expressions – notably a 1952 vintage which is one of only 24 bottles in the world – and spectacular Italian independent bottlings from Samaroli, including a 12 year old Islay malt, generally assumed to be Port Ellen, that has never been offered at auction before.

Whisky Auctioneer will also partner with Scottish drinks industry charity, The BEN, to host a spotlight charity auction in this sale. The BEN has received bottle donations from companies across the industry, with all funds raised to go to supporting those in the drinks industry.

