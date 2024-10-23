Tomintoul mit zwei neuen limitierten Cask Finish Expressions

Aus der Speyside kommen zwei Neuerscheinungen, die wir Ihnen heute hier vorstellen können: Der Tomintoul 15-year-old Tawny Port Cask Finish und der Tomintoul 14-year-old Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish sind beides limitierte Abfüllungen, die nach dem Cognac Cask Finish und dem Rum Cask Finish die Serie aus der Destillerie Tomintoul fortführen.

Die beiden mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten Releases werden in Kürze auch in Deutschland erhältlich sein, wir informieren Sie dann selbstverständlich nochmals darüber. Hier aber alle Infos, die wir jetzt von der Brennerei Tomintoul für Sie erhalten haben:

Tomintoul Distillery extends collection of limited edition aged cask finish expressions

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the launch of two limited edition expressions:

Tomintoul 15-year-old Tawny Port Cask Finish (RRP £108)

(RRP £108) Tomintoul 14-year-old Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish (RRP £98)

Handcrafted in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, these new Tomintoul bottlings join the distillery’s 14-year-old Cognac Cask Finish (RRP £97) and 15-year-old Madeira Cask Finish (RRP £110) as part of its innovative aged cask finish collection launched earlier this year.

Putting a fresh spin on the core Tomintoul style, each expression has an individual maturation profile, having been matured in exceptional American oak ex-bourbon casks before being finished in experimental casks, carefully selected by Master Distiller Robert Fleming.

The Tomintoul 15-year-old Tawny Port Cask Finish (RRP £108) was distilled in 2008 and finished in barriques handpicked in Portugal. The Tawny Port barriques perfectly complement Tomintoul Single Malt, imparting rich fruit flavours, which enhance the character and complexity of the whisky. With a limited release of just 6,072 individually numbered bottles, its flavour profile is sweet and fruity, with a wash of baked strawberry, stewed rhubarb and vanilla custard, married with sweet nougat, candied almonds and cocoa powder.

With a limited release of only 4,380 individually numbered bottles, the Tomintoul 14-year-old Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish (RRP £98) has been finished in specially selected Pedro Ximénez Sherry quarter casks sourced in Spain. Distilled in 2009, the expression is rich and sweet, with deep aromas of chocolate fudge cake, maple syrup and cedarwood, leaving impressions of tiramisu, dark chocolate and Brazil nuts lingering on the tongue.

The limited-run Tomintoul cask finishes have both been bottled at 46% alc/vol, non-chill filtered at natural colour, staying true to the whisky’s original characteristics.

Tomintoul Distillery is nestled in the picturesque Cairngorms National Park, within the whisky producing region of Speyside. The distillery, established in 1965, is named after the nearby village of Tomintoul, the highest village in the Highlands of Scotland.

Following the aged Cognac and Madeira cask finish launches earlier this year, the Tomintoul PX and Tawny Port expressions are now also available to purchase exclusively from select independent and specialist retailers in the UK.