Tomintoul veröffentlicht Einzelfassabfüllung aus dem Jahr 1966 – zu Ehren des ersten Distillery Managers

Zum 60. Geburtstag der Brennerei in diesem Jahr hat die Destillerie Tomintoul eine Einzelfassabfüllung aus dem Jahr 1966 veröffentlicht – aus dem Fass 6077, ein Bourbonfass. Dieser Whisky wurde unter dem ersten Distillery Manager von Tomintoul, Islay Shaw, ins Fass gelegt und ist ihm gewidmet. Er kommt in einem formschönen Dekanter und einer Holzbox.

Hier die Presseinfo für den neuen Tomintoul 1966 Bourbon Cask No. 6077, der mit 40,3% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, auf 79 Flaschen limitiert und für 17.500 Pfund erhältlich ist:

Tomintoul pays homage to first distillery manager with release of rare 1966 single cask expression

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the limited release of a rare vintage bourbon cask expression.

Distilled in 1966 by Tomintoul’s very first distillery manager, Islay Shaw, the limited edition Tomintoul 1966 Bourbon Cask No. 6077 is now ready for release, celebrating the distillery’s 60th anniversary.

Tomintoul is known as an exceptionally smooth and complex handcrafted whisky, which it attributes to the natural environment – from the fresh mountain air of the Cairngorms National Park to the soft, pure water from the Ballantruan spring. Realising the influence of the distillery’s tall, mighty stills and stunning surroundings, the liquid has been carefully crafted and aged to perfection to create an expression which is reflective of the bourbon cask style the Speyside distillery has become best known and loved for.

Tomintoul 1966 Bourbon Single Cask No. 6077 was distilled in October 1966 and matured in a specially commissioned bourbon barrel, made from American oak staves. With only 79 individually numbered decanters available, the rich and elegant single malt has been bottled at 40.3% ABV, with aromas of bright stone fruits, almond foam and Danish pastries, cushioned with Chantilly cream, pear compote and sweet spices, with a warming cinnamon and spiced pear finish.

Master Distiller Robert Fleming, a fourth generation Speyside distiller, has been the custodian of Tomintoul Distillery since 1990. He identified Cask No. 6077 as maturing an exceptional whisky and ever since has kept a watchful eye over this cask as it silently and slowly aged, allowing the incredible flavours and characteristics to reach perfection. Robert said:

“At Tomintoul, we take great pride in our handcrafted whisky and appreciate the flavour and complexity that develops through time. This expression encapsulates the story of generations past and celebrates decades of traditional craftmanship, technique and passion at Tomintoul Distillery.”

The single cask has been hand-filled into bespoke, individually numbered crystal decanters, and displayed in a bespoke presentation box, complete with a booklet signed personally by Master Distiller Robert Fleming, as a certificate of authenticity.

Created by the talented team of craftspeople at the award-winning Glencairn Crystal Studio in East Kilbride, Scotland, each decanter is made from high quality lead crystal and is hand-blown, hand-engraved and hand in-filled with a satin gold metal finish, meaning no two decanters are exactly the same, offering a truly unique bottling from Tomintoul Distillery.

Robert continued:

“This expression gives connoisseurs the opportunity to take their whisky experience to new heights with a dram which offers a rare piece of Tomintoul’s liquid history.”

The limited Tomintoul 1966 Bourbon Cask No. 6077 release is now available to purchase from select independent and specialist retailers in the UK, at an RRP of £17,500 per 70cl bottle.

Visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com to find out more.

Tomintoul 1966 Bourbon Cask No. 6077

79 numbered bottles available, 40.3% ABV, £17,500

Nose: Overlapping aromas of bright stone fruits, almond foam, Danish pastries, honeydew melon and kumquat cushioned with Chantilly cream, pear compote and sweet spices.

Palate: A wash of cooked peach and apricot jam followed by toasted fennel seeds, muscovado sugar and coffee cake, bound with elegant hints of allspice, nutmeg and cedar.

Finish: Lovely and warming with impressions of ginger biscuits, maple pecan pie, dates and mocha fading into a gentle cinnamon and spiced pear linger.